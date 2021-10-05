WEST UNION — Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism Director Mallory Hanson detailed departmental activities in leadership, housing and marketing to the Board of Supervisors on Monday.
LEADERSHIP
The department is offering leadership training along with Fayette County ISU Extension and the state. As of Monday, two sessions had occurred, which are at the Fayette Opera House.
“We have about 22 Fayette County residents that are still participating and talking about high-level issues and opportunities for the county,” Hanson said. “So I think that’ll be a great way to hopefully create some future leaders both in volunteer roles and potentially in public roles throughout the county.”
HOUSING
The department is partnering with Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission (UERPC) to conduct a housing assessment survey intended to identify current and future housing needs to help local stakeholders in solving these challenges.
All Fayette County residents, those who work in Fayette County and frequent visitors, are invited to take an online housing survey, available online at surveymonkey.com/r/FC-Housing.
“The last full county one that was done was in 2011,” Hanson said. “There was one done in Oelwein and West Union in 2016. The whole county hasn’t been assessed for about 10 years now.
“Please take it,” Hanson said. “Last I checked with Aaron Detter (at UERPC) it was over 100, but we have a lot more residents than that, so we’d like to see more.”
Also related to housing, Hanson said the Northeast Iowa Housing Trust Fund is working on creating a new revolving loan program for each county to utilize for some kind of housing project.
“It’s pretty exciting — the idea is to do some unique things with housing to build up our housing stock in the full region,” Hanson said.
“Each county will be able to access $100,000 — one time. That’s why it’s being proposed as a revolving loan fund ideally, to continue the program. And that will be requiring, I think, development of a local county committee to decide how that funding should be spent. It will likely be a partnership with some kind of developer. We will be looking at that as a board soon.”
“That group has had some funds for demolition,” Supervisor Janell Bradley mentioned.
“It’s about $40(,000) per county, $10(,000) per project, is the idea,” Hanson said.
MARKETING
Hanson discussed an ongoing role, “always doing marketing of things in the county.”
Part of that was helping with the Scenic Byway bus tour along the river bluffs byway in both Fayette and Clayton counties last week. Stops included the Volga Opera House, Sugar Bowl in Fayette and Heaven Boutique Winery.
“There were 30 people,” Hanson said. “Morgan Ewing with (Northern Iowa) Resource Conservation and Development planned it,” Hanson said. Area county conservation staffers helped give historic tours.
“It’s cool to go in there with someone actually to tell you a bit about it,” Hanson said.
“I think my favorite part (Volga Opera House) was the graffiti in the stage area, some really old, cool graffiti from performers in the day — things you don’t see unless you go on a tour like this. I’d like to do more of that in Fayette County.
“It helps people share when they have company from out of state or the area too, they know where they can take them and the trivia,” Bradley said.
The last bus tour in the series will be the Driftless Area Scenic Byway Fall Bus Tour is set to take off from Postville on Thursday, Oct. 7. It travels through Allamakee and Winneshiek Counties with stops in Decorah at Impact Coffee, Waukon at WW Homestead Dairy and Lansing to overlook the river. There will be a meal and dessert in Postville.
Tours are open to the public and cost $30 per person, which includes meals, photo opportunities, historic tours and speakers. If ready to sign up, contact Ewing at 563-864-7112.
Hanson also promoted materials on the website, visitfayettecountyiowa.com:
• a Fayette County events calendar, which includes a submission form.
• a small business and community resource guide she developed that answers frequently-asked questions about starting or expanding a business locally, “or brings them to the right person.” She got the idea from the Northeast Iowa Business Network, she said.
“We just didn’t have anything to hand them that was from us,” she said.
“Generally I would prefer to meet with someone looking to start or expand their business because there’s more beyond that that I can tell them,” Hanson added, listing persons to contact, type of licensing and inspections needed, how to write a business plan and what the owner will need for various loan applications.
• a 360-degree video of the Turkey River water trail completed with RC&D. She brought virtual reality goggles she will use with a cellphone to bring the experience to trade shows.
“You can also look at it on the computer,” Hanson said.
• “We also have 360-degree video of the river accesses, which is really helpful for people planning because they can see,” Hanson said; “what they can expect at each one.”
Either go to visitfayettecountyiowa.com and click through Visit > Turkey River Recreational Corridor, then Explore > Water Trail > Turkey River Water Trail, or simply go to turkeyrivercorridor.com/water-trails.