The old man still has some tricks up his sleeve.
West Central senior John Tyler applied for the Iowa Football Coaches Association’s Ed Thomas award halfway through his senior season.
The award from the IFCA “is given to an athlete who best demonstrates the qualities and characteristics that the former Aplington-Parkersburg head coach represented,” per the IFCA website.
Thomas was killed in the summer of 2009 after helping the community rally from a devastating tornado that ripped through Parkersburg the previous year.
West Central head coach Steve Milder is a former IFCA president and representative, and encouraged Tyler to apply for the scholarship, awarded to one player in each class per season.
It finally clicked for Tyler on Tuesday, when Milder — his head coach — opened West Central’s annual senior awards night by speaking about Thomas before presenting Tyler with the 2023 IFCA 8-Man Ed Thomas Award.
“I applied for it six months ago, and I assumed, ‘Eh, I’m not getting it’ because Milder talked to me about applying, but he never talked to me again about it,” Tyler said. “It’s just — you learn a lot about him and it’s nice to have a grasp for what he did and how he sacrificed everything for what he loved.”
“This means a lot,” Tyler added before reading off the insignia “Faith, Family, Football” at the top of the plaque. “I’m very passionate about my faith. I love God. I also love my family and I love football.”
Tyler’s award was one of nine given out to the senior class Monday at the high school, alongside recognition of 12 students who received their AA degrees through Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) and 25 different scholarships divided between 12 soon-to-be former Blue Devils.
“I’ve had the opportunity to travel all over Iowa to present this award. It’s an honor for me to do it here tonight,” Milder said, breaking slightly, “because of this — I’d like to present the award to John Tyler.
“This is the highest award given by the IFCA to an athlete.”
It was revealed both Charlie Sieck and Maria Streif are the Class of 2023’s co-valedictorians — “she’s the actual valedictorian. I’m 1B,” Sieck quipped — while Sieck also claimed the Governor’s Recognition Award, the American Citizenship Award through the Fayette County Bar Association, and the Bernie Saggau Award. He also garnered two scholarships.
“We’ve got a good class,” Sieck said as Streif and Squires nodded.
Streif earned the KWWL Best of Class award, the School Citizenship Award and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Iowa Girl Award. She collected four scholarships.
“I think it was a pretty level playing field (for us),” Streif said. “I was happy to see the array of people who got different awards and scholarships. Every person that got one was very deserving of what they got.”
Squires earned the Ronald Reagan Senior Class Leader Award, was one of six Academic Achievement recipients and received one of two US Marine Distinguished Athlete Awards, alongside Brandon Cushion. Cushion was also an Academic Achievement recipient; they each claimed two scholarships.
West Central’s other Academic Achievement recipients — given to those students who achieve a 3.5 grade-point average and earn highest honors — were Amyah Bender, Izzy DeVore, Anthony Kephart, Evan Recker and Kim Thomas. Recker earned a US Marine Scholastic Excellence Award and Isaac George earned the US Marine Semper Fidelis Award.
Seth Brehme, Brooks Ingels and Tyler all garnered a Work-Based Learning medal, and all 12 seniors present snagged at least one scholarship.
The NICC certificates came with recognition of how many college credits each recipient garnered. Credit hours ranged from nine to 73, with multiple students featuring 60 or more hours.
“It’s really something special,” Streif said, of hers.
The ceremony provided a few comical hiccups, as well, including Principal Matthew Molumby accidentally calling Squires “Abby Sieck” when announcing an award, then comedically doubling down, without missing a beat, by calling Charlie Sieck “Charlie Squires” for his next award.