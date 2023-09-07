March 28, 1953 – Feb. 16, 2023
WADENA — A Celebration of Life for DeWayne Daryl Kuhens will be held at the Wadena Legion, Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. with service at 3:30 p.m. Interment in Wadena Cemetery will occur at a later date.
Join us to meet his grandchildren and to support his sons, sister, nieces and families. In lieu of flowers, share a stone (from your home or favorite place) to add to a memorial rock garden, or if unable to attend, mail to DeWayne Kuhens Family, 1712 26th Street, Des Moines, IA 50310.
Share this invitation and RSVP your attendance — text to 319-283-8494 or email darlakuhens@gmail.com.
Thank you, Kendall, Nahla, Conrad and Claire, Cody and Darla.