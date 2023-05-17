May 16, 2023
Diane M. Schmidtke, 82, of Oelwein died Tuesday afternoon, May 16, 2023, at Grandview Healthcare Center in Oelwein.
Diane Margaret Stafford was born Aug. 10, 1940, in Palo Alto, California, the daughter of Cole Vincent and Margaret Bertha (Werder) Stafford. On Sept. 13, 1969, she was married to Kenneth Raymond Schmidtke in Reno, Nevada. They had two daughters, Lori and Nicole. In 2002, Diane and Ken moved to Oelwein. Ken died on March 29, 2023.
There are no services planned at this time. The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family.
Condolences may be directed to 22 Fifth Avenue SW, Oelwein, Iowa 50662.
