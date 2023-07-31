A potentially dangerous sidewalk near Zion Lutheran Church had Fourth Avenue Southeast in Oelwein blocked to traffic for a portion of Monday morning as a two-man city crew worked to quickly address the issue.
“The church actually contacted us,” explained city worker Josh, in detailing the problem. “The concrete here was broken up and was a hazard. With our storm sewer intakes, it looks like it was seeping some dirt and stuff into the storm sewers. We’re going to get that figured out, figure out where the dirt is going, and get it taken care of.”
Doing so, Josh indicated, would require several different steps, beginning with the removal of the old sidewalk.
“We’re going to get this dug out, get some clean rock put back in here, and figure out what’s undermining this,” he continued, as his colleague, Jim, who was seated in a Deere backhoe loader, dumped buckets of dirt and rock into the bed of a city truck. “Then, go ahead, get it formed up, and get concrete poured back in here.”
The main portion of the project, which comprised the first step in the repair, was expected to be complete by Monday afternoon, Josh said. “At least the digging out part, getting it back filled, and figuring out what is going on with it,” he noted.
“Once we get it all formed up, we won’t have to have the road closed at all,” he continued. “It will just be a matter of getting the concrete truck in here and getting it poured. And then the sidewalk will be closed for about a day to let the concrete cure.”
As for the final completion of the project, Josh indicated that, by midweek, the sidewalk should be as good as new.
“It could be as early as this afternoon or it could be tomorrow,” he said, regarding the timing of the new concrete’s installation, “as long as the weather permits. We’ll have it hopefully poured tomorrow at the latest and it will be ready to go Wednesday.”