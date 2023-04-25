Since a young age, Joanna Howell has enjoyed taking care of others. Whether it was tending to younger siblings or looking after grandparents, Joanna found her favorite part of that care in cooking and bringing meals to others.
“Sharing food is very comforting and makes people warm and happy. That makes me happy, too,” Joanna said, discussing her business, Ma & Pa’s Diner, at 114 S. Frederick Ave., in downtown Oelwein.
Joanna will mark five years as the business owner of the diner, and she has many more years of experience in the food service industry and in caring for people. Her last waitressing job prior to becoming the restaurant owner was in the same location, working for Tony Celo, owner of the Oelwein Café.
“Tony wanted to sell the business so he could go home to Albania. I was able to work out a deal to buy the restaurant through a city program that helped me fulfill a dream,” Joanna said.
She didn’t want to jinx herself by telling anyone she was trying to buy the restaurant until she was sure the deal was done.
Even her husband Chuck didn’t know about it until after she had signed the agreement.
“I still pinch myself every day,” she said of her happiness at being a business owner.
Ma & Pa’s Diner is a friendly place for food, conversation and comfort. A photo wall attests to many friends made through the business and interesting places that spark conversations.
Her staff is all women employees right now although it wasn’t by design.
“They’re just great employees,” Joanna said.
Two months ago, she lost her beloved husband Chuck after a battle with cancer. She can’t say enough about how her employees came through for her.
“They took care of things and kept this diner going while Chuck was sick and when he passed,” she said. “I couldn’t have gotten through everything without them. They were my rocks.”
Manager Becky Renslow heads up the staff and just celebrated her first year working with Joanna as her boss. Becky brought 37 years of experience in waitressing when she started at the diner.
“It’s all about the people. You get to meet so many fun people in this business and each day has its regulars that are like our own family here,” Becky said.
Joanna said when she bought the diner she took it through a remodeling transformation to make it more comfortable and welcoming, along with updating that was needed.
“I wanted a restaurant where people didn’t have to feel like they were being herded in and out,” she said. A homemade craft item on the wall, “Sit long, talk much, laugh often,” is a perfect description of Ma & Pa’s Diner.
Joanna says that being a woman in business in Oelwein is important to the whole fabric of the community. She noted that women bring a lot of compassion to their businesses, which adds to a personal and welcoming feeling.
“Oelwein is a friendly community and I think women in businesses make up a big part of that feeling,” she said. “I’m in this because I love what I do, and I love people. You just know you’re in the right place in life. If you’re only in a business for the money, then you’re missing out on that feeling.”
Beginning May 1, regular hours at Ma & Pa’s Diner will be Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The diner is closed on Mondays.