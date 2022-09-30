The national decline in reporting of domestic violence during the pandemic shutdown is borne out in local data, advocates from the Helping Services for Youth and Families’ Domestic Abuse Resource Center said.
The Resource Center continues to provide services to address the many needs survivors may have, advocate Terri Mathews said. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Domestic violence concerns make up most of the calls the Domestic Abuse Resource Center — which has been serving survivors since 1973 — handles.
Mathews encouraged survivors to seek assistance through the Resource Center’s 24-hour crisis line, if it is safe to do so.
“The number one thing you can do as a bystander is believe a survivor,” Mathews said.
Intimate partner violence education starts in eighth grade in area schools, Mathews said. All the advocates offer to speak to church groups or give Zoom presentations. Their YouTube Channel, “Helping Services for Youth & Families,” offers 30-minute lunch and learn presentations, which include preventing domestic violence, problem nicotine use and problem gambling.
Persons with a crisis are referred to the 24-hour crisis resource line, 800-383-2988, or can chat with a trained advocate at helpingservices.org/chat.
STATISTICS
Prior to 2015, the agency called itself Helping Services for NE Iowa. Domestic violence-related statistics go back over 30 years although the service area has changed slightly.
Due to the state restructuring services in 2013, the same seven counties have been served for the last nine years. Therefore a reporter looked at statistics that reflect that period, for the Resource Center’s service area — Allamakee, Bremer, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek counties.
In our seven-county area which the Domestic Abuse Resource Center covers, the portion of total calls that come from female domestic abuse survivors has hovered mostly in the 80-90 percent range with a couple years where it was about 70 percent of calls. Male domestic violence survivor reports were 1-4 percent of calls, 10 or fewer per year in the total service area.
From 60 to 80 percent of calls in a given year are from ages 25-59, data show.
Ages 60 and up have reported for services at about the same rate as men, 11 or fewer per year in the whole area.
Since starting as an advocate, Mathews perceived a “surprising” trend that many of the clients she has seen range from age 50 and up.
“I thought it would be younger survivors,” she said.
It may be especially hard to start over, she said, for those who have a lot of time and energy invested with their abusive partner. The partner often promises they will change, she said, but will only do it long enough to pull the survivor back into the relationship.
“A lot of times they appear to be a knight in shining armor,” she said, noting once they get together, their intimate partner may start seeing warning signs.
The number of new survivors reporting each year has declined from 368 in the fiscal year ending in 2014 to 206 in 2022.
The number of survivors reporting from Fayette County has also declined. It was between 90 and 120 from the fiscal years ending in 2014 to 2018. From FYE 2019 to 2020, survivors reporting here plunged from 87 to 65, then declined by about 10 a year through the present.
Similar trends were seen in adjacent counties. Number of survivors reporting each year in Clayton County was down from 59 in 2014 to 30 in 2022. Bremer County survivors reporting each year peaked at 34 then 43 in FYE 2017 and 2019 but has mostly hovered from the teens to the mid-20s.
“During the COVID year(s), numbers did decline,” Mathews said.
“This is likely due to the pandemic because survivors were not able to reach out for assistance during the lockdown,” said Domestic Abuse Resource Center Director Kathleen Davis.
Often, Mathews said, advocates heard from survivors and law enforcement that the survivor wanted to be able to reach out but could not.
“They were stuck with abusive partners,” she said.
This trend has also emerged nationally. Results of a U.S. Office of the Inspector General study released in April 2022 found “a decrease in contact volume from victims who may have needed help but did not contact the (National Domestic Violence) Hotline because they were in closer proximity to their abusers as a result of shelter-in-place orders,” among other findings.
If the survivor chooses to go back with their partner, often advocates will help devise a safety plan, she said.
“As advocates, we talk to bystanders and family members,” Mathews said. “The hardest part is the survivor has to feel safe to contact us, they may not be ready to leave.”
“If they’re not ready or safe, we have to allow them time to realize they’re in a situation,” she said.
REPORTING AND GETTING HELP
“What they come to tell us is confidential,” Mathews said as an advocate for the Domestic Abuse Resource Center. “It’s not our job to report it to a school district or principal. We don’t necessarily always make reports to the Department of (Health and) Human Services unless there is imminent danger.”
Resource Center services are also free, Davis added.
The first objective when a survivor reports, Mathews said, is ensuring their safety.
“A lot of times they can tell when their partner’s about to ‘flip out’ or ‘snap,’” she said.
After ensuring the survivor is safe, advocates discuss the services available and ask what the survivor wants to do next.
Survivor services include connection with legal advocates, needed temporary shelter, counseling, medical support, housing advocacy — which has been near or at triple digits in the area the last four years — and transportation.
“We also work very closely with Iowa Legal Aid,” Mathews said. Legal Aid helps with rental needs and other attorney services.
She says often an abusive partner will get the couple kicked out of housing because of yelling and sometimes property damage.
“Iowa Legal Aid works with landlords,” Mathews said, which involves telling them they can’t hold the survivor to what the abusive person did, and negotiating the extension needed to get the rent paid.
According to the Helping Services website, “In some restricted situations we are able to assist clients of our domestic abuse advocacy services (with rentals). This is on a case-by-case basis. We are unable to help with rent or utilities otherwise.”
Individual counseling has grown the most in number as the years have progressed, data show.
Follow-up, information referral and personal advocacy are also frequently done.
GIVING SEASON
As the holidays approach, the Domestic Violence Resource Center’s Giving Project collects gift cards to local grocers (limit gift cards to $50) and gas stations (limit gift cards to $40). Cards can be donated to the agency via Northeast Iowa Behavioral Health, at the northwest corner of First Street SE and S. Frederick Ave, or can be mailed to PO Box 524, Postville. It’s also possible to donate on the Helping Services website, helpingservices.org/donate. Click the donate button and designate “Domestic Abuse advocacy.”