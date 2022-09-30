Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Helping Services for Youth and Families runs the Domestic Violence Resource Center.

Decorah-based Helping Services for Youth and Families runs the Domestic Violence Resource Center serving Fayette and nearby counties.

 Courtesy of helpingservices.org

The national decline in reporting of domestic violence during the pandemic shutdown is borne out in local data, advocates from the Helping Services for Youth and Families’ Domestic Abuse Resource Center said.

The Resource Center continues to provide services to address the many needs survivors may have, advocate Terri Mathews said. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.

