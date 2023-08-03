Seems everyone has zucchini coming out of their ears this time of year. My neighbors recently generously foisted a huge one on us the other day and it sat in our kitchen for a while. What to do with it? This was the size of a Louisville Slugger. Well, make the best zucchini cake ever!
I think both of my girls were horrified at the thought of putting zucchini into a perfectly fine Amish chocolate zucchini cake. Beatrice vowed she wouldn’t eat it. But once it was out of the oven and she smelled the chocolatey goodness and saw how much her older sister liked the cake, Bea quickly got onboard. And both girls declared it the “best cake ever.” (Until they try another cake.)
The Amish also use zucchini in their gardens as a way to control pests. Zucchini plants are a good trap crop for cucumber beetles, which can be a major problem for Amish farmers. The beetles are attracted to the zucchini plants, and they lay their eggs on the leaves. The eggs hatch into larvae, which feed on the zucchini plants. However, the larvae do not survive to adulthood, as they are unable to find food.
ZUCCHINI CAKE
INGREDIENTS
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 cups flour (all-purpose or whole wheat)
1 tablespoon cinnamon
4 tablespoons cocoa, unsweetened
3 eggs
2 cups sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
1 tablespoon vanilla
2 cups zucchini, grated
1 cup walnuts
OPTIONAL:
Chocolate chips
1 teaspoon salt
Topping ideas: Ice with whipped topping. Dust with powdered sugar. Or use a homemade cream cheese- or a brown sugar-frosting.
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly spray 13-by-9-inch pan with cooking spray.
Mix all ingredients in a large bowl until well combined, do not overmix.
Add grated zucchini into the flour mixture and wet ingredients.
Pour into pan and bake for 50-60 minutes or when a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
Cool completely. Dust or ice as desired.
The total prep and bake time is less than 90 minutes.
After letting cool, store in an airtight container at room temperature, or refrigerate for a few days.
Enjoy the cake. This recipe comes to us from the original Amish Cook who put it in her column over 20 years ago.