Sometimes enacting a goal requires some teardown.
Like tearing down the Oelwein Community Plaza to expand the green space in Plaza Park to ultimately contain flood waters downtown.
In phase one of a two-phase Plaza Park expansion, workers for Mätt Construction of Sumner continued dismantling the Oelwein Community Plaza building on Thursday, after having contracted with the city to demolish it.
Oelwein City Council approved Mätt Construction’s apparent low bid of $117,504.90 for demolition of the Plaza at the Oct. 24 council meeting.
Still standing late that afternoon were the outside walls facing First Avenue Southwest, West Charles Street and Plaza Park, which holds the beloved Oelwein mural Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard designed and AmeriCorps members helped complete in 2011.
Work began on the inside of the structure the first week of the month.
The creek that flows under the Plaza parking lot was designed to help alleviate flooding in that part of town. Flash flooding has occurred numerous times, however, over the past 45 years.
It was determined that the creek needs to be exposed and widened. The city was awarded federal funding to help remediate the problem.
The city is working with a special round of Community Development Block Grant funding aimed at coronavirus relief (CDBG-CV). A supplemental allocation in the March 2020 federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities (CARES) Act, funds are specifically aimed at prevention and elimination of slum and blight, benefit to low-to-moderate income persons and meeting of urgent needs, according to the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
“The grant funds would be used to tear down the (Plaza) facility, rework the land, and provide expanded green space,” Jim Kullmer, Oelwein Event Corp. committee member, wrote in the June 22, Oelwein Daily Register.
“The funds would also help erect permanent restroom and concession spaces.” The total park project was estimated to cost $750,000, with the grant covering $449,485 of the expenses.
“This provided an opportunity to improve the downtown park area with the bulk of the cost not being borne by the city,” Kullmer wrote.
The city is using $50,000 of existing available funding, along with a Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation grant of $200,000.
This was substantially less than the close to $3 million to replace and renovate the Plaza bridge, parking lot and building. Architects from Martin Gardner estimated the building renovation at $1.6 million, in 2019. Replacing the Plaza bridge would cost more than — because it is twice as wide as — the 66-foot-wide Charles Street bridge, which engineers for the city have estimated at $1 million. (This Charles Street bridge falls under the Urban Bridge Fund from the state and will be repaired, Kullmer wrote.)
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger told the Daily Register on Friday the progress on teardown of the Community Plaza “seems to be going well.
“We have substantial completion (scheduled) at the end of this month and total completion at end of December. This is just for teardown,” Mulfinger said.
It is a two-phase project.
For design and management of Plaza Park project phase two, City Council approved when it met Aug. 22 an agreement with Confluence in Cedar Rapids, not-to-exceed $62,000, archives state.
“We still have to bid out the improvement portion,” Mulfinger said.
After teardown, the contractor will grade the soil, he said.
“It’ll be dirt this winter. Then we will start the improvements in the spring with a deadline to finish by May of 2023.”
The grant for demolition expires in May 2023 and the city of Oelwein is in the process of seeking an extension, Diana Johnson from Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission said, per Oct. 24 council meeting minutes.
“We’re still working with the federal government on that (extension),” Mulfinger said. “We just know in today’s day and age where everything is delayed, we’d rather be safe than sorry.”