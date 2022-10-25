Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Oelwein City Council, as predicted, tabled any further action on an agreement for dispatch services with Fayette County at its Monday night meeting. At a work session prior to the regular Council meeting, the agreement was discussed among council members and Public Safety/ Police Chief Jeremy Logan. All agreed that over the past two years, mixed messages from the county have caused concerns over the county’s ability to take over dispatching.

Mayor Brett DeVore said the city closed its dispatch center to work with the county on combining the center, as the county said it could take over the dispatching. Then there was a change of plans and the county demanded funding from the city, even though Oelwein has subsidized the county for more than 40 years.

Trending Food Videos