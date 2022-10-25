Oelwein City Council, as predicted, tabled any further action on an agreement for dispatch services with Fayette County at its Monday night meeting. At a work session prior to the regular Council meeting, the agreement was discussed among council members and Public Safety/ Police Chief Jeremy Logan. All agreed that over the past two years, mixed messages from the county have caused concerns over the county’s ability to take over dispatching.
Mayor Brett DeVore said the city closed its dispatch center to work with the county on combining the center, as the county said it could take over the dispatching. Then there was a change of plans and the county demanded funding from the city, even though Oelwein has subsidized the county for more than 40 years.
Requests from city officials to the supervisors on how funding is improving the services, an account of the dispatch budget before and since the merge, and other factors in overseeing the more than $100,000 annual fee expected, have gone unanswered. When the agenda item came up for approval at Monday night’s meeting, council members were unanimous in tabling the measure.
City Attorney Pat Dillon reported the city now owns 33 S. Frederick Ave., following recent court action. The city has already approved a contract for this year’s demolition project that covers eight or nine houses, and the downtown property was tentatively included. It will now just be a matter of scheduling before the structure is taken down.
The city was awarded a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant for a water/sewer improvement project. The Council approved adopting the policies compliant to the grant and also approved Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission to administer the funds.
The city’s leash law is set to become stricter. The Council passed the first reading of an amendment to Chapter 19 Article 11 Dogs and Cats, Section 1. The change is the definition of “at large” meaning any licensed or unlicensed dog or cat found off the premises of their owner and not under control of a competent person, in a motor vehicle, or housed in a veterinary hos-pital or kennel; and Section 2. Dogs must be on a leash on public sidewalks. Dogs must be on a leash once leaving private property.
Local resident Eldon Knoploh addressed the Council on the condition of 40th Street east of Sixth Street NE. He said the county engineer had the road closed for two months and he would like to see it kept open. He asked the city to fix said portion of the road and clean out the ditch. He told the Council if it was finished to gravel it wouldn’t take too much.
The mayor said the portion of the road in question is county responsibility and they will talk to the county engineer to find out what can be done.
Knoploh said, “I want the road kept open. I find it hard to believe the city doesn’t have any money when you’re spending $500,000 on an event center.”
In other action, the Council —
Approved low bidder Matt Construction of Sumner for demolition of the Community Plaza
Approved the sale of 517 N. Frederick Ave., to Chris Gann
Approved $15,775 for emergency repairs of the chimney and roof at the fire department.
Set a public hearing for the sale of 22 Seventh St. S.W. for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 in Council chambers.