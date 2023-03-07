As many of you are aware from the news, former President Jimmy Carter recently chose to enter hospice care.
Hospice is a vital service that is often misunderstood.
As part of the state’s leading hospice association, the Hospice and Palliative Care Association of Iowa, the role of your local hospice organization, Gundersen Palmer Hospice, is to provide information about hospice, and possibly dispel some myths.
We recognize discussing hospice can be difficult. People may believe that entering hospice means the patient has given up, or that they must have only days to live.
Neither is true.
People entering hospice have made the decision to cease curative services in favor of services that provide comfort and dignity while surrounded by loved ones. Ultimately, hospice is about living: living in comfort, without pain, and supported by people who care.
Another misconception is that hospice is a place.
Hospice is a medical specialty. Providers are trained in hospice and, often, palliative care. While some hospice organizations may have a hospice house, most hospice patients are served wherever they call home, just as President Carter is receiving care in his home. Hospice is designed to support and empower caregivers in the home.
“Home” may be several places including a house, an apartment or a skilled nursing facility. Hospice is holistic with an integrated care team of physicians, nurses, aides, social workers, hospice bereavement counselors and spiritual care counselors. Additionally, specially trained volunteers provide a significant presence among hospices and for many patients and their families. These volunteers represent a welcome set of helping hands.
People sometimes believe there is one hospice in a community, when in fact there may be many hospice organizations. Some are nonprofit organizations while others are for-profit. Some are part of a larger organization like a hospital system or an organization with other services such as home care.
It’s important to know that just like any other medical professional, you have a choice of which hospice you choose. The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services offers a hospice compare tool to assist in comparing hospices. You can find the tool at Medicare.gov.
Sadly, far too many hospice patients and their families don’t elect hospice soon enough.
Typically, hospice benefits can be elected when two physicians certify that a patient has less than six months to live if their disease state follows normal timelines. A patient may be certified multiple times, meaning a person can be in hospice care for months if they continue to meet the eligibility requirements.
As hospice providers, we are well versed in the “hospice bump.” The bump is when a patient focuses on comfort care and working with experienced staff that help caregivers. Then hospice patients report feeling significantly better shortly after electing hospice. Many hospice patients and their families lament not making the hospice decision earlier and probably every hospice is familiar with families saying, “We wish we had selected hospice sooner.”
If you or a loved one is thinking hospice might be the right step, talk with your doctor or give us a call at 800-335-0711.