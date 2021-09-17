Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The postseason push starts in earnest tonight. District play opens for area programs with Oelwein still looking for a victory and North Fayette Valley still without a loss. Both go on the road to open district play, as does Starmont, while three others begin district season at home.

Wapsie Valley hosts AGWSR for homecoming.

Oelwein at Jesup

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

531 Prospect St., Jesup

Records: Oelwein 0-3, Jesup 2-1

Last week: New Hampton 50, Oelwein 20; Aplington-Parkersburg 43, Jesup 24

Historical matchup: 2-0, Oelwein

Last time out: Oelwein 33, Jesup 27, Sept. 6, 2019

News and notes: Oelwein’s Christian Stoler and Jesup’s Carson Lienau each recorded one tackle the last time these two teams played. … The Huskies average a touchdown per game. … The J-Hawks average 7.2 yards per carry. … Sophomore Ethan Detemmerman has thrown Oelwein’s only touchdown pass. … The J-Hawks’ Corbin Fuelling leads Jesup with 11 receptions, 171 yards and four receiving touchdowns. … Detemmerman has also scored the Huskies’ only 2-point conversion.

North Fayette Valley at Waukon

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

1061 3rd Ave NW, Waukon

Records: NFV 3-0, Waukon 2-1

Last week: NFV 64, Postville 0; Waukon 42, Crestwood 6

Historical matchup: First matchup

Last time out: First matchup

News and notes: The two teams have combined to allow just 18 points. … The TigerHawks have compiled 22 tackles for loss, with 4.5 sacks. … Each team has six turnovers forced — four fumble recoveries and two interceptions for NFV and three fumble recoveries and three interceptions for Waukon.. … The Indians have completed more passes (25) than the TigerHawks have passing attempts (15).

Starmont at South Winneshiek

Friday, 7 p.m.

South Winneshiek Athletic Complex

608 West Maple Street, Calamar

Records: Starmont 1-2, South Winneshiek 1-2

Last week: East Buchanan 28, Starmont 19; South Winneshiek 7, Clayton Ridge 0

Historical matchup: 3-0, South Winneshiek

Last time out: South Winneshiek 35, Starmont 0, Sept. 9, 2020

News and notes: Starmont has yet to score a point in the three game series, which began in 2018. … The Stars have 82 passing yards, compared to South Winneshiek’s 28. … Each team has run for 5.4 yards per carry. … Starmont has forced 10 turnovers, with nine fumble recoveries.

Postville at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Friday, 7 p.m.

Sumner-Fredericksburg High School

802 W 6th St, Sumner

Records: Postville 0-3, S-F 1-2

Last week: NFV 64, Postville 0; Denver 37, S-F 0

Historical matchup: 7-0, S-F

Last time out: S-F 34, Postville 0, Aug. 28, 2020

News and notes: The Cougars welcome the Pirates for homecoming. … Postville has more than double S-F’s passing yards (132-59). … The Cougars’ rush yardage is 35 times more than the Pirates (495-14). … S-F averages 38.5 points against Postville, historically.

AGWSR at Wapsie Valley

Friday, 7 p.m.

Wapsie Valley High School

2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank

Records: AGWSR 2-1, Wapsie Valley 1-2

Last week: AGWSR, 42, BCLUW 14; Grundy Center 35, Wapsie Valley 0

Historical matchup: 2-0, AGWSR

Last time out: AGWSR 12, Wapsie Valley 6, Sept. 18, 2015

News and notes: AGWSR’s Jayden Bowles has run for 136 yards and collected 58 yards receiving. … The Cougars’ Bo Gerbracht has completed just nine passes but averages 14.2 yards per completion. … Nineteen of WV cornerback Dawson Schmit’s total tackles are solo stops. … WV’s Mason Harter has a team-leading two sacks and three tackles for loss.

Clarksville at West Central

Friday, 7 p.m.

West Central High School

305 Pember St, Maynard

Records: Clarksville 1-2, West Central 0-3

Last week: GMG 36, Clarksville 32; Riceville 56, West Central 30

Historical matchup: 5-2, Clarksville

Last time out: Clarksville 28, West Central 24, Sept. 9, 2016

News and notes: The Indians average 31.3 points per game and are plus-44 in scoring when compared to the Blue Devils. … Clarksville has yet to record a tackle in the backfield or sack. … Brandon Cushion leads West Central in total tackles (24.5), solo tackles (18), sacks (one) and tackles for loss (two). … Senior lineman Devin Richards has two receptions for 44 yards.

Trending Food Videos