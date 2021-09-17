The postseason push starts in earnest tonight. District play opens for area programs with Oelwein still looking for a victory and North Fayette Valley still without a loss. Both go on the road to open district play, as does Starmont, while three others begin district season at home.
Wapsie Valley hosts AGWSR for homecoming.
Oelwein at Jesup
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
531 Prospect St., Jesup
Records: Oelwein 0-3, Jesup 2-1
Last week: New Hampton 50, Oelwein 20; Aplington-Parkersburg 43, Jesup 24
Historical matchup: 2-0, Oelwein
Last time out: Oelwein 33, Jesup 27, Sept. 6, 2019
News and notes: Oelwein’s Christian Stoler and Jesup’s Carson Lienau each recorded one tackle the last time these two teams played. … The Huskies average a touchdown per game. … The J-Hawks average 7.2 yards per carry. … Sophomore Ethan Detemmerman has thrown Oelwein’s only touchdown pass. … The J-Hawks’ Corbin Fuelling leads Jesup with 11 receptions, 171 yards and four receiving touchdowns. … Detemmerman has also scored the Huskies’ only 2-point conversion.
North Fayette Valley at Waukon
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
1061 3rd Ave NW, Waukon
Records: NFV 3-0, Waukon 2-1
Last week: NFV 64, Postville 0; Waukon 42, Crestwood 6
Historical matchup: First matchup
Last time out: First matchup
News and notes: The two teams have combined to allow just 18 points. … The TigerHawks have compiled 22 tackles for loss, with 4.5 sacks. … Each team has six turnovers forced — four fumble recoveries and two interceptions for NFV and three fumble recoveries and three interceptions for Waukon.. … The Indians have completed more passes (25) than the TigerHawks have passing attempts (15).
Starmont at South Winneshiek
Friday, 7 p.m.
South Winneshiek Athletic Complex
608 West Maple Street, Calamar
Records: Starmont 1-2, South Winneshiek 1-2
Last week: East Buchanan 28, Starmont 19; South Winneshiek 7, Clayton Ridge 0
Historical matchup: 3-0, South Winneshiek
Last time out: South Winneshiek 35, Starmont 0, Sept. 9, 2020
News and notes: Starmont has yet to score a point in the three game series, which began in 2018. … The Stars have 82 passing yards, compared to South Winneshiek’s 28. … Each team has run for 5.4 yards per carry. … Starmont has forced 10 turnovers, with nine fumble recoveries.
Postville at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Friday, 7 p.m.
Sumner-Fredericksburg High School
802 W 6th St, Sumner
Records: Postville 0-3, S-F 1-2
Last week: NFV 64, Postville 0; Denver 37, S-F 0
Historical matchup: 7-0, S-F
Last time out: S-F 34, Postville 0, Aug. 28, 2020
News and notes: The Cougars welcome the Pirates for homecoming. … Postville has more than double S-F’s passing yards (132-59). … The Cougars’ rush yardage is 35 times more than the Pirates (495-14). … S-F averages 38.5 points against Postville, historically.
AGWSR at Wapsie Valley
Friday, 7 p.m.
Wapsie Valley High School
2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank
Records: AGWSR 2-1, Wapsie Valley 1-2
Last week: AGWSR, 42, BCLUW 14; Grundy Center 35, Wapsie Valley 0
Historical matchup: 2-0, AGWSR
Last time out: AGWSR 12, Wapsie Valley 6, Sept. 18, 2015
News and notes: AGWSR’s Jayden Bowles has run for 136 yards and collected 58 yards receiving. … The Cougars’ Bo Gerbracht has completed just nine passes but averages 14.2 yards per completion. … Nineteen of WV cornerback Dawson Schmit’s total tackles are solo stops. … WV’s Mason Harter has a team-leading two sacks and three tackles for loss.
Clarksville at West Central
Friday, 7 p.m.
West Central High School
305 Pember St, Maynard
Records: Clarksville 1-2, West Central 0-3
Last week: GMG 36, Clarksville 32; Riceville 56, West Central 30
Historical matchup: 5-2, Clarksville
Last time out: Clarksville 28, West Central 24, Sept. 9, 2016
News and notes: The Indians average 31.3 points per game and are plus-44 in scoring when compared to the Blue Devils. … Clarksville has yet to record a tackle in the backfield or sack. … Brandon Cushion leads West Central in total tackles (24.5), solo tackles (18), sacks (one) and tackles for loss (two). … Senior lineman Devin Richards has two receptions for 44 yards.