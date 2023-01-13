Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn responded to an accusation against a district bus driver posted anonymously Jan. 11 in a community social media forum by deferring to privacy laws. Ehn reminded families of the school channels available to report harassment.

The Jan. 11 post in question was from someone saying they were a parent reporting their children’s comments alleging a driver had slapped students who ride on the bus. The post also included a third-hand report alleging the same driver used a racial slur.

