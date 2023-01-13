Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn responded to an accusation against a district bus driver posted anonymously Jan. 11 in a community social media forum by deferring to privacy laws. Ehn reminded families of the school channels available to report harassment.
The Jan. 11 post in question was from someone saying they were a parent reporting their children’s comments alleging a driver had slapped students who ride on the bus. The post also included a third-hand report alleging the same driver used a racial slur.
“We take all of these allegations very seriously and investigate them fully. When founded they are prioritized by our administrator and they are directed to exercise our code of conduct to the fullest extent possible,” Ehn said.
“Unfortunately, we do not regularly release the fact finding publicly as they typically involve individual students and staff members that are protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and due process rights. Even commenting here any further could erode the due process rights of a student that may be coming under review for policy violations or a staff member for their performance,” Ehn said.
The poster went on to paraphrase a District Office staffer as saying “when the bus gets back they will pull the tapes.”
Back in Feb. 9, 2022, a poster who used a named account had alleged that another child called their children a racial slur.
Last year, Ehn told the Oelwein School Board the district was shortening bus routes as a way to clear up some disciplinary issues.
“Yes,” Ehn affirmed to the reporter’s recollection of the meeting above. “We completely redesigned routes for this year and have seen a dynamic reduction of bus behaviors by nearly 80%.”
Shortening the routes reduced problem behaviors on the bus because of, according to Ehn, the time students spend on the bus, the volume of individuals and amount of destinations they ride to, as well as the age grouping of kids riding together on the bus.
The district is bound by privacy laws, Ehn reiterated.
“While I would love to tell every one of our supporters on Facebook what we actually saw on those tapes, because I believe it would be beneficial for the ‘story’ we just aren’t in a position to do that.
“If there was wrongdoing from students or a staff member, they have already been contacted and appropriately handled following our policies,” he said.
“We strongly encourage families to contact the school principals, central office, or use our online bullying harassment form to make us aware of claims that they feel need to be investigated,” Ehn said.
Which building the user selects changes where the initial report gets sent, Ehn said.
“There are also events that cross over grade levels and buildings. Our principals and counselors work together to solve those issues,” Ehn said.
Families can contact the principal. Email addresses and phone numbers are available on the school website.
Ehn underscored that after a complaint is reported, the results of investigations are protected, which he acknowledged can lead to conspiracy thinking.
“We do our best within the scope of the law and our abilities to provide further support and context, but we are never able to share the punishments or about our interaction with another student, as they are protected,” Ehn said, “which we know perpetuates this belief that ‘the school doesn’t do anything about these allegations, so why turn them in?’”