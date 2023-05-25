Warm weather and Memorial Day weekend mean opening day for the Oelwein Family Aquatic Center. The municipal pool will open to the public Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m. to noon for adult lap swim, noon to 6 p.m. open swim, and 6-7 p.m. family swim.
Season passes are available at Oelwein City Hall. Daily admission price is $5 for everyone. Prices for season passes can be found at https://oelweinparks.org/aquatics.
At the website persons can also learn about swim lessons, either private or in a group, and there are forms that can be downloaded. In addition to swimming lessons, the facility can be rented for special occasions and that form can also be found on the above website.
Kim Lawless is the Aquatic Center manager for the year. All pool staff has gone through training and lifeguards are certified. Persons with questions can call the Aquatic Center during hours of operation, 319-238-8183.