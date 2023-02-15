For the first time, the region’s African American Read-In, hosted annually by the University of Northern Iowa’s College of Education, will extend state-wide, reaching more than 3,000 first grade students, including those from Oelwein, Dunkerton and Independence.
The no-cost, virtual event, which is scheduled to take place this afternoon, marks the seventeenth iteration of the gathering, which aims to connect “students with African American authors, illustrators and literature,” according to a UNI press release.
The Read-In was first organized at Northern Iowa by the late Dr. Gloria Kirkland-Holmes, a professor emerita of early education. “In its first year, Dr. Holmes began by reading to one small group of children,” said Robin Dada, who leads UNI’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction. “She would be both humbled and excited by the number of first graders connecting with this year’s event.”
Under the leadership of Kirkland-Holmes, the Read-in continued to grow through 2022, before extending across Iowa in the current year. Because of this expansion, classrooms in 66 different schools representing 27 of the state’s 99 counties will be participating, while the number of students in 2023 is up significantly from those involved last year (2,300 students), when 16 schools participated.
Kirkland-Holmes passed away last December, which has provided the growing event even greater meaning in 2023, as it continues in earnest in hopes of fulfilling her greatest vision. “This year’s read-in is dedicated to Gloria Kirkland-Holmes,” the event’s website explained, “who originated and led this event from the beginning, starting with a reading to a small group of children in Rod Library. She died in December…once again in the midst of planning this year’s event.”
The 2023 virtual program, which will occur Thursday afternoon, is scheduled to begin with a live read-along of either the 2021 book “Black Magic,” written by University of South Carolina Professor of English Dinah Johnson, or of “Lily Brown’s Paintings” by Angela Johnson, a poet and author who has written more than 40 books for children and young adults.
Following the read-along, UNI students will lead participants through a related activity, while, afterward, to conclude the event, students will participate in a live draw-along led by author-illustrator Don Tate of Austin, Texas, whose books include “The Slam-Dunking, Alley-Ooping, High-Flying Harlem Globetrotters,” and “Strong As Sandow: How Eugen Sandow Became The Strongest Man on Earth.”
Among the local students participating in today’s African American Read-In will be the first graders at Wings Park Elementary in Oelwein, including those in teacher Emily Woods’ class, she said.
“I had a grandparent who actually showed me the flyer last year,” Woods explained, in describing how her school’s participation originally came about. “After talking to our principal, we decided it was something all of first grade could do.”
“When I told my class last year,” Woods added, “at first, they weren’t sure what in the world I was talking about but once the read-in started and introductions were made, students were excited.”
During Thursday’s event, meanwhile, “students will be able to watch the program via Zoom all together as a class,” Woods said. “We will put the program on the projector. Each student gets a copy of two of the books being read. During those readings, students will be able to follow along with the reader.”
As for her thoughts on the Read-In’s importance to her students, Woods identified both the additional reading time as well as the exposure it provides her charges to diverse voices and stories as foremost in that regard.
“Overall,” she observed, “anytime a student can get read to or follow along with a story, they become a better reader. Any opportunity to expose students to different genres, texts and authors is something we,” as reading educators, “are always trying to do.”
The UNI event is but one manifestation of the National African American Read-In held each February in recognition of Black History Month. While the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) is the event’s primary sponsor nationally, those supporting the specific UNI event include the school’s President’s and Provost’s Office and Department of Curriculum and Instruction, the Waterloo Community School District, as well as the Cedar Valley Readers Coalition.