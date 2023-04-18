The West Central drama department will present an introspective comedy, “The Education of Angels,” at 7 p.m. on both Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, in the West Central Auditorium, with tickets available at the door.
Senior Alan Streitmatter, who plays one of the main angels, Nick, says between himself and senior Bryce Tellin, who plays the main human character Dave, “We’re really excited for this one.”
In it, Dave is about to remarry.
Angels Nick, and Jenna, played by Anna Hancock, are sent to earth for their final exam to counsel Dave, who has arrived overly early to the church, which we learn is a familiar pattern.
Dave is “over-analytical (to the point of) paranoia” yet “well-meaning,” Tellin said.
His domineering ex-wife, Natalie, exacerbates matters. Playing Natalie is Billy Jensen, who was the evil Queen in last year’s “Snow White and the Seven Dancing Dwarfs.”
In one scene about over-analysis Tellin described, Natalie brings up a time Dave showed up over an hour early to scope out a restaurant to dine.
“That’s paranoia in a nutshell,” Tellin said.
“Dave seems to be a well-meaning guy, but he gets easily nervous, and I don’t think his ex-wife constantly jumping down his throat for a lot of this play necessarily helps with that. He has very low self-esteem for a lot of this play, but he does come around at the end, and I think you’re going to enjoy seeing that,” Tellin said.
Nick, Streittmatter said, is “noble” yet “sarcastic,” traits he appreciates.
“I’m a guy with a troubled past who has to kind of ‘come to’ in this play because he sees Dave with (Dave’s) old wife (Natalie). Nick has died, and his widow is remarrying, and he has to go through the grief of that,” Streittmatter said. “His challenges are getting used to being an angel, getting used to moving on.”
As an angel, Nick is invisible to all the characters except for Dave and an older gentleman introduced in Act II, which gives him a chance for sarcasm.
“I enjoy how he talks, these one-line quips, funny sarcastic remarks in the background. You might not pay attention to him and then you hear him talk and then he’s saying something funny,” Streittmatter said.
Hancock is learning Jenna’s main role as an understudy. She has 241 lines, second only to Dave’s 300 lines. Nick has 141 lines, the third-most, with Natalie fourth at 116 lines.
Director Elaine VandeVorde, who also coaches speech and teaches language arts, expressed confidence in her drama students’ perseverance with the complex material.
“I love this play. It has been a challenging task for the seniors, but I hope their final performance will be a memorable one! I am very proud of their commitment as well as all the cast and crew for their dedication,” VandeVorde said.
Julie George, who teaches science and TAG, has stepped in as co-director and led some rehearsals as needed.
Completing the cast with 50 or fewer lines are Dallas Mathews, the cab driver between heaven and earth; Kelly Donat as Dave’s pastor, Chuck; Grace Recker as a wise older gentleman, Clifton; Evan Recker as Dave’s best man, Jack; and Onnie Tenney as Dave’s 5-year-old soon-to-be stepdaughter, Ally.
Crew members are, backstage, Braden Wolff, Julia Behrmann, Jojo Clarke and Lexi Davis; lights and sound, Isaac George and Lincoln Sieck.
REFLECTION
Tellin and Streittmatter, the seniors who were available for interviews, reflected further on their character arcs and lessons learned from involvement in high school theater.
Although Dave experiences external conflict through “fights” with Natalie, “pretty much all of Dave’s conflict is internal,” Tellin said.
Tellin sort of dissed his character as something of a “wuss” when first asked to describe him, yet he later said he has also dug into his own past to play the role.
“Dave, I can definitely see a little of myself in there,” Tellin said. “I remember there was a point in time where I very much lacked confidence. Joining the drama department has helped.”
Tellin expounded on how Dave gains confidence and becomes “a completely different man by the end.
“I think it’s realizing he needs to put the needs of himself over the needs of — or wants of — other people,” Tellin said. “Throughout the entire thing, Dave wants to get married but Natalie nagging down his throat gives him second thoughts.
“I think Dave’s main struggle comes from trying to think for himself.
“This is a play I’m glad to go out on,” Tellin concluded.
As for Nick, he eventually accepts that his wife is remarrying. This occurs in Act II when he converses with an older gentleman, Clifton, played by Grace Recker, who teaches him about appreciating life and moving on.
“Even though the loved ones may not be with us that we once had, they still love us, even if we’re gone,” Streittmatter said, of Nick’s lesson.
“I think in general, especially between me and Bryce, we’ve been enjoying this play, chugging along. We’re really excited for this one. Hopefully, we can smooth it all out,” Streittmatter said.
CONCLUSION
Reflecting on past roles, Tellin, who began acting sophomore year when mass gatherings resumed, most identified with the character William from “Gift of the Magi.”
“Without a doubt, that would be the most fun I’ve had in any role,” he said, highlighting the song, “King of the Isle.”
From his debut as Boston Yard sophomore year in “Murder With Tomato Sauce” where he affected a British accent and recalled his character constantly being told to “shut up,” to his split personality character as the Magic Mirror in “Snow White and the Seven Dancing Dwarfs,” Tellin has enjoyed the voice work of acting.
“I have a lot of fun with voice work, and if I went into any acting, it would be voice acting beyond a doubt,” he said.
He generally credited voice actors who make the work feel effortless.
“I don’t like it when they’re trying to not try, I like it when they’re not trying naturally,” Tellin concluded.
Streittmatter started on the light crew freshman year until “COVID hit, (and) scratched all that.”
“’Murder with Tomato Sauce’ was fun, I liked that role,” Streittmatter said of sophomore year.
“I do really like this role, as well,” he said of Nick, placing “The Education of Angels” second.
“If I had to go with a third, I’d probably give it to my role last year in the musical, as Jim in ‘Gift of the Magi,’” he said.
Transferable skills learned in drama Streittmatter listed were confidence speaking in front of crowds and singing.
“I used to think I’d struggle with it,” Streittmatter said. “It just came to me so fast. It’s just helped me have a stage presence and helped me show my emotions.”