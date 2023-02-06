Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Twitter screenshot

In a decision that has been in the works for some time, the nation’s Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Saturday elected to displace Iowa from the states it designates to begin the party’s 2024 presidential campaign.

With Iowa removed from the leadership position, South Carolina will now become the first state in the party’s campaign process, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada, Georgia and then Michigan.

