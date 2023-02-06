In a decision that has been in the works for some time, the nation’s Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Saturday elected to displace Iowa from the states it designates to begin the party’s 2024 presidential campaign.
With Iowa removed from the leadership position, South Carolina will now become the first state in the party’s campaign process, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada, Georgia and then Michigan.
The new order, which is identical to the one President Biden suggested late last year, was put in place as part of a concerted effort by the national party to make its first primaries more reflective of its electoral base. The decision, made at the DNC’s winter meeting in Philadelphia, was lauded by many Democrats nationally, including DNC chair Jamie Harrison.
“It expands the number of voices in the early window and it elevates diverse communities that are at the core of the Democratic Party,” Harrison said, according to a Radio Iowa report.
“Here’s the reality: no one state should have the lock on going first,” Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said, affirming Harrison’s sentiment.
Based on the new calendar, South Carolina will hold its presidential primary on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, with both Nevada and New Hampshire doing so three days later, on Feb. 6. Georgia Democrats will be next, voting on Feb. 13, while Michigan will take its turn on Feb. 27.
Regardless of the change, current Iowa law requires the state’s caucuses be first in the nation, which poses an obvious challenge for the state’s Democratic leaders.
“Iowa has been put in a position that makes it impossible to comply with both DNC rules and our own state law,” new Iowa Democratic Party chairwoman Rita Hart said prior to the DNC vote, “which has exactly zero chance of being changed by the Republican legislature.”
In addition to its legal ramifications, from the perspective of the state’s Democratic leaders, the decision is also expected to further empower the partisan rhetoric of Republican candidates coming to Iowa, as the DNC’s change seems destined to “feed the narrative that Democrats have turned their backs on Iowa and on rural America,” Hart said on Saturday, Radio Iowa reported. “In the coming weeks, our state will be flooded with Republican hopefuls, spreading this damaging message to every corner of our state.”
According to Hart, the Iowa Democratic Party will abide by state law and continue planning to hold its caucus first, in what would amount to a contest that is not sanctioned by the party’s national committee. Hart, however, did indicate that additional discussions with national Democrats remained possible.
Iowa Republicans, meanwhile, are still slated to host caucuses that will begin their party’s 2024 presidential campaign, meaning that portion of Iowa’s longstanding role will likely remain unchanged.
“Turning their back on rural America in favor of a President who is too afraid to face our voters,” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds observed, in a Sunday social media post. “The DNC has made their decision and America is worse off because of it. Republicans are already on their way to Iowa and I’m excited to welcome each and every one of them!”
Leaders in New Hampshire, meanwhile, who also view the new primary calendar as objectionable, have defiantly promised to do all they can to maintain their own previous status. “Joe Biden and the power brokers at the DNC in Washington think New Hampshire’s time is up, but it’s not in our DNA to take orders from Washington,” New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu wrote Saturday on Twitter. “New Hampshire will be going first in 2024.”