Public comments are now being accepted regarding the proposed fees for several new fishing licenses recognizing armed forces Veterans, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently announced.
Comments on the matter will be accepted through Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The first of these new licenses, created as part of the 2022 Iowa Acts Senate File 581, broadens the scope of those who qualify to obtain lifetime trout fishing access to include Iowa residents who are eligible for the disabled veteran homestead credit. The current cost of a lifetime trout fishing license in Iowa is $63.
A new annual armed forces fishing license, established with the passage of Senate File 2383, meanwhile, allows any Iowa resident who has served in the U.S. armed forces on federal active duty to purchase their resident license at a cost of $5 annually rather than paying the standard $22 price. Senate File 2383 also included the creation of an annual armed forces hunting and fishing combined license, available to the same audience of servicemembers, for the identical $5 fee.
Those wishing to share their views on these license costs should submit their comments either via email to fisheries@dnr.iowa.gov or by mail to Joe Larscheid, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Wallace State Office Building, 502 East Ninth Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50319-0034.
The DNR has also scheduled a public hearing on the matter, which will occur at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 via conference call. Individuals wishing to attend the call should also contact Larscheid at the same fisheries@dnr.iowa.gov email address. Those who do so will be provided a conference call number before the hearing.
People wishing to contribute oral comments during the call, itself, “must submit a request to Joe Larscheid prior to the public hearing. They will be asked to state their names for the record and to confine their remarks to the proposed fee for the new veteran licenses,” according to a DNR press release.