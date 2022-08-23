Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The DNR State Forest Nursery is gearing up for fall 2022 and spring 2023 seedling orders.

Seedlings can be ordered Sept. 1 to May 30. The bare-root (no container, soil root ball or moss include) seedlings are packaged in bundles of 25 inside sealed and labeled plastic bags.

