FAIRBANK — The city of Fairbank brush site at the end of Grove Street is too close to town to be open-burning there, the Department of Natural Resources wrote to Mayor Pro Tem Ron Woods in an Aug. 8 cease-and-desist letter, citing a quarter-mile minimum requirement from town. City staff is still looking into potential plans for wood chipping, City Council heard on Aug. 22.

The DNR letter referred to an Aug. 4 investigation. The city has 60 days — “no later than Oct. 8” — to write the DNR a plan to comply.

