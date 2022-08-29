FAIRBANK — The city of Fairbank brush site at the end of Grove Street is too close to town to be open-burning there, the Department of Natural Resources wrote to Mayor Pro Tem Ron Woods in an Aug. 8 cease-and-desist letter, citing a quarter-mile minimum requirement from town. City staff is still looking into potential plans for wood chipping, City Council heard on Aug. 22.
The DNR letter referred to an Aug. 4 investigation. The city has 60 days — “no later than Oct. 8” — to write the DNR a plan to comply.
The city also has 90 days — “no later than Nov. 8” — to “cease and desist all open burning” at the existing burn site, per the letter.
Fairbank Public Works’ Ben Delagardelle told the City Council at the Aug. 8 meeting that the DNR was in town due to a citizen complaint on the burn pile. The current brush site can still take any material that can compost like “grass clippings would be fine” or double ground wood chips.
Public Works could burn a quarter-mile out of town if it could find a site to lease.
“We can take it whole and deliver it to the landfill,” Delagardelle also said.
He had priced a company with an excavator that could come grind, he said Aug. 8.
“It’s quite expensive, I could see between $8,000 to $16,000 a year to take care of what we have, that’s a wild guess because I don’t know how quickly they could get through a pile,” Delagardelle said. “He said (he’s) on call as needed. He said it was $550 an hour for the grinder and the excavator that’ll load it. A single grind will be 3-4 inch wood chips, you can double-grind it then citizens can go use it for landscaping... The single stuff should get probably hauled away.”
“Just be thinking about how you want to handle that, whether it’s a small charge on every monthly bill or if there’s a usage charge for the commercial accounts that come through. It’s hard to police... who’s going down there if we don’t lock the gate,” Delagardelle said.
Some cities also chip their own wood, it was noted.
Regarding the brush pile, Mayor Pro Tem Ron Woods asked for an update at the Aug. 22 meeting on potential plans for wood chipping.
“I can look into that,” Ben Delagardelle said.
“Those 90 days will go pretty fast,” Woods said.
“That’s why we’ve been working to get our trees taken care of,” Delagardelle said.
An air quality complaint “alleg(ed) the city’s current municipal burn site for trees and tree trimmings is causing air pollution in the downtown area,” DNR Environmental Program Supervisor Shane Dodge writes, in the Aug. 8 letter.
DNR determined that the current burn site at the west end of Grove Street is in violation of Iowa Administrative Code since it does not meet the required quarter-mile separation distance from inhabited buildings, per paragraph 567 IAC 23.2(3)b, Dodge writes.
Thus, the city of Fairbank must notify the DNR of plans to comply with this stipulation by “no later than Oct. 8, 2022.” The city must also “cease and desist all open burning at the existing burn site by no later than Nov. 8, 2022,” or face “additional enforcement action” from DNR Legal Services, “including monetary penalties.”
According to the relevant paragraph, “open burning of trees and trimmings not originated on the premises … operated by a local government entity … [must be, among other things] limited to areas at least one-quarter mile from any inhabited building.”
If the city hadn’t started burning yet, there would be a process to secure waivers from neighboring building owners, but doing so likely wouldn’t matter when facing an air quality complaint that the department deems founded.
To qualify for an exception, the city would have needed to secure for the DNR, prior to open burning at that site, written waivers from building-owner-neighbors within that quarter-mile radius and have them recorded with Buchanan County, per the letter.
“However, when the open burning of trees and tree trimmings causes air pollution as defined in Iowa Code section 455B.131(3), the department may take appropriate action to secure relocation of the burning operation,” Dodge writes.
This paragraph states that “3. ‘Air pollution’ means presence in the outdoor atmosphere of one or more air contaminants in sufficient quantities and of such characteristics and duration as is or may reasonably tend to be injurious to human, plant, or animal life, or to property, or which unreasonably interferes with the enjoyment of life and property.”