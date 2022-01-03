The Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High will host a community dodgeball tournament in the main gym on Saturday, Feb. 12, supporting a variety of causes. Registration proceeds will support Wapsie Valley Honor Society. Bake sale proceeds will support Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). Popcorn sale proceeds will support prom.
The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. and cost $30 per team of six. Three brackets would be used, elementary-aged students, junior-senior high students and adults. For details or to register, contact, contact Kate Nitz, Honor Society sponsor, knitz@wapsievalleyschools.org.
The goal is to have four teams per bracket and a double-elimination format. Volunteer referees are sought.