The annual Community Awards Night was held during the OCAD-hosted Business After Five in the Community Plaza Wednesday. It was apparent by the full house, that Oelwein’s business families were ready to pat each other on the back after making it through last year’s stressful, pandemic-riddled year.
Following a social time with a delicious buffet of fall soups and treats, OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard welcomed members and their guests and introduced 2021-22 OCAD President Andrew Miller. He told of how he became involved in OCAD through its support of his business. Miller grew his successful construction company from his garage in 2008 into a thriving business with multiple work crews today. He has maintained his association with OCAD over the years as a way to give back to the community that helped him succeed.
Howard told of upcoming events that are being planned including Olde Tyme Christmas Dec. 3, and the 2021 Holiday Recipe Collection set for Thursday, Nov. 18, 4-7 p.m. at participating downtown businesses.
Howard gave a rundown of some of the 2021 economic developments that have happened. She said this has been a great year for the community, coming off of a very bad time for most communities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jon King gave an update on ONIT (Oelwein Neighborhood Improvement Team). ONIT purchased a home two years ago at the corner of Seventh Avenue and First Street Southeast, made some improvements to the structure (a house flip), and put it back on the market. It sold last month and ONIT is now looking for its next house flip project.
Matt Nelson, manager of Dollar Fresh, talked about OCAD’s new household membership of $100. He said since coming to Oelwein a year ago, he has found how important it is in small communities to support the local Chamber of Commerce, or in this case OCAD.
“It is imperative to be ‘all in’ with the Chamber and projects. Where do you want Oelwein to be in five years? What should it look like?” he asked the crowd.
The OCAD and Oelwein Daily Register sponsored 2021 Woman of the Year was named. Lifelong Oelwein resident and longtime educator Julie Woods was selected. Woods has made an impact on many children in Oelwein and surrounding school districts throughout her career in teaching and administration. She loves to promote Oelwein to residents and those who live outside of the community and help where and when she can. Julie was nominated by Tera Sperfslage. Tera commented that when she hears the following quote, she instantly things of Julie … “Every child deserves a champion — an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists that they become the best that they can possibly be.”
Other candidates were Savanna DeJong and Janet Hofmeyer.
Savanna has been a volunteer and involved community member for almost 18 years. She is also a busy mom and has two businesses — Studio 17 Massage Therapy and Market 25. Before she had children of her own, she was a volunteer coach because she wanted to make a positive impact on children, feeling successful if the impact she made was just ONE child. Beth Scheidt, who nominated Savanna, commented that she makes herself a part of our community be being on the Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as coaching and volunteering at community events, all while raising her two children.
Janet Hofmeyer has volunteered for many organizations and has served as an officer for many of them, such as United Way and friends of MercyOne. The impact of her work with Volunteers for Youth, Girl Scouts and Parent Share and Support is unmeasurable. Raising her children in Oelwein and working in her husband’s law office has kept her active in the community along with her volunteerism. Janet was nominated by Barbara Rundle who commented that Janet is one of the most unselfish women she knows and gives much of her free time back to her church, organizations and the community.
OCAD business and volunteer awards were then presented.
Van Denover Jewelry owners Chad and Tammy Benter were awarded Expansion or Most Improved Business of the Year.
“Painting the walls and rearranging a business is the easy part of improving a business, but taking the business to new realms in the business world such as online sales and a boosted presence in the business community was the vision of this next generation owner, in a business that has been in Oelwein for decades. Proud of the new look, new philosophy and new vision, these new owners are stepping it up in style,” Howard said in announcing the award.
Community Bank of Oelwein was named Community Booster of the Year.
“In the 20 years of this businesses existence in Oelwein, they have been involved and supportive of all things Oelwein. With a huge project in the upcoming months, they once again stepped up to the plate in a very large boost for our project and our community,” Howard said.
Carol Tousley and Tom Schiltz were named Community Volunteers of the Year.
“Often called and asked if available, attending almost everything being held and being very dependable to stay until the job is done, one could say they are doubly deserving. Typically coming as a duo, this couple always goes above and beyond,” Howard noted.
Flowers on Main was named Congenial Business of the Year.
“This business has been on main street for many years, but has changed ownership a few times. The newest owner weathered the pandemic three months after taking ownership and survived with a smile and maybe a few tears. She always agrees to participate in events and trusts us to lead her in the right direction. It’s been my pleasure to watch her grow as a businesswoman and greet her customers as friends,” Howard said as she presented owner Stephanie Perry with her award.
“Congratulations to the Business of the Year for 2021 — Dollar Fresh,” Howard announced. “In 2019, we needed a bright spot and a positive event during the uncertain days of COVID. The opening of this business did just that, and gave us hope that good things were still going to happen to our community. Since then, they have continued to shine with community support and enthusiasm.”
Chad Benter was named OCAD Volunteer of the Year. Howard said he jumped into the OCAD board position willing to help whenever possible. He also assists with IT issues, installation of something she and Carolyn can’t figure out, and much more. Unfortunately, illness kept Chad from attending Wednesday’s event, so his wife Tammy accepted the award on his behalf.
In naming Industry of the Year, Howard said, “The pandemic has affected and continues to affect how day-to-day business is conducted. Surviving the storm is an understatement for two industries that tied for this award. We felt both were equally deserving and therefore, we are awarding and recognizing both of them. Congratulations to Oelwein Community Schools and BCHC Family Medicine Oelwein.” Howard added both industries have done the community proud in being leaders in many cases of the pandemic chaos. She said the staff at these two industries is nothing short of amazing.
In saying good night, Howard reminded everyone to keep in touch about upcoming events and remember that volunteers are always needed for events and to support Oelwein.