If plans work out as hoped, Dollar General will be only the first of a lineup of new businesses coming to Atkins, which is seeing growth in a number of areas.
Dollar General has applied for a building permit and the city has reviewed it, according to City Administrator Kelly Groskurth.
The Dollar General store, part of a Tennessee-based retail chain, will be among seven commercial lots and multiple residential lots planned in The Stone Ridge Addition Phase 3 Subdivision. When the final plat is approved, the building permit for Dollar General, within it, can be approved. Stone Ridge will be a neighborhood of single-family and duplexes.
The town population grew past 2,000 residents (to 2,056) at the 2020 Census.
“This will be a nice addition to our community,” Groskurth said.
The Stone Ridge Addition is only one portion of what is happening around town.
"Atkins Lumber has nearly completed a large expansion project," Groskurth said.
"Seventy-six Main Avenue is being renovated to be an eatery on ground level and apartments upstairs," she added. "The City received a Catalyst grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for the rehabilitation of unused or deteriorated buildings. The grants require cities to submit a plan for the project and to have a partnership between the city and a developer to carry out the work."