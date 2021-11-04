Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Early plans for Stone Ridge Addition

This mapping of The Stone Ridge Addition, created from a marketing plat provided by the developer, shows the arterial commercial lots, the extension of Driftwood Lane to 32nd Avenue and Stonebrook Drive, all of which are in the works now. The light gray area shows future plans for residential lots and streets.

If plans work out as hoped, Dollar General will be only the first of a lineup of new businesses coming to Atkins, which is seeing growth in a number of areas.

Dollar General has applied for a building permit and the city has reviewed it, according to City Administrator Kelly Groskurth.

The Dollar General store, part of a Tennessee-based retail chain, will be among seven commercial lots and multiple residential lots planned in The Stone Ridge Addition Phase 3 Subdivision. When the final plat is approved, the building permit for Dollar General, within it, can be approved. Stone Ridge will be a neighborhood of single-family and duplexes.

The town population grew past 2,000 residents (to 2,056) at the 2020 Census.

“This will be a nice addition to our community,” Groskurth said.

The Stone Ridge Addition is only one portion of what is happening around town.

"Atkins Lumber has nearly completed a large expansion project," Groskurth said.

"Seventy-six Main Avenue is being renovated to be an eatery on ground level and apartments upstairs," she added. "The City received a Catalyst grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for the rehabilitation of unused or deteriorated buildings. The grants require cities to submit a plan for the project and to have a partnership between the city and a developer to carry out the work."

