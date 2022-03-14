Oelwein Dollars for Scholars will be holding a drive-up, barbeque meal fundraiser on Saturday, March 19 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Oelwein American Legion.
This opportunity to help Oelwein High School seniors receive scholarship aid is made possible with the support of Fidelity Bank of Oelwein, T & T Barbeque, Fareway Store, Dollar Fresh, Kwik Star, and the American Legion.
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars appreciates the generosity of these Oelwein Businesses coming together to help make this BBQ fundraiser a profitable event. As a result of their partnership, more funds will be generated to go directly to provide scholarships for Oelwein Community High School graduates.
The public is urged to come out and enjoy a delicious meal while supporting a good cause. The authentic barbeque meal consists of award-winning pork loin, pulled chicken, potato salad, baked beans and a dinner roll for $15. No one will go away hungry. It is drive-up only and cash or checks will be accepted. Customers are asked to enter from First Street SW into the driveway between the Kokomo Salon and the front of the American Legion. Oelwein High School seniors will be taking your order and bringing the food right to your car.
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars is so grateful to our community partners and the public for their support.