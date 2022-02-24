Pizza Ranch will host a fundraiser for Oelwein Dollars for Scholars on Monday, Feb. 28, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oelwein High School seniors will help assist customers and work clean-up during the event. All tips and a percentage of the sales that night will go directly to the Oelwein Dollars for Scholars scholarship fund.
For carry-out orders, please mention it is for the fundraiser, so Oelwein Dollars for Scholars gets credit for your purchase. Area residents can enjoy a great meal out and help support the continuing education of Oelwein’s graduating seniors.