Oelwein Dollars for Scholars will sponsor a tailgate meal, served at the bus barn, for Oelwein’s Homecoming football game of the season on Friday Sept. 22. The menu will include ribeye sandwiches, chips, dessert and drink for $10, available starting at 5 p.m. A hot dog meal will be available for $5 for children who would like that option. Senior Oelwein High School students and their parents will be helping with baked goods and serving. Carry outs will be available.
All proceeds from this event will go towards the Dollars For Scholars scholarship fund for this year’s graduating OHS seniors who are continuing their education.
Oelwein Dollars for Scholar thanked these businesses who partnered with them for this tailgate – Fayette County Cattlemen for grilling on-site; and Fidelity Bank & Trust, Irvine Water Conditioning & Plumbing, Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh Market, & Fareway Meat & Grocery for providing food items.
Help support Dollars for Scholars at the tailgate, then stay for the game to cheer on the Huskies.