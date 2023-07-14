Today

Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.