Sept. 2, 2023
OELWEIN — Donald L. Taylor, 85, of Oelwein, died Saturday afternoon, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ramsey Village Continuing Care in Des Moines.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein with Father Ray Atwood officiating.
Visitation will be 4 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, and from 9 – 10 a.m. Thursday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Rosary will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Parish Scripture Service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
Donald Louis Taylor was born on Dec. 8, 1937, in rural Masonville, the son of Louis George and Isabelle Bernadine (Goedken) Taylor. He received his education from the Arlington School. Don served in the United States Army at Fort Ord, California, from 1961 to 1963. He was united in marriage to Darlene Josephine Schrader on May 2, 1964, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. Don worked at Seedorff Masonry in Strawberry Point for four years and at Central Transit Warehouse in Oelwein for a year. In 1970, the family moved to a farm east of Oelwein where Don farmed and worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 30 years. He retired from John Deere in 1996 and continued to farm until 2008. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein.
Left to honor his memory is his wife of 59 years, Darlene Taylor of Oelwein; daughter, Lynne (Mark) Rozenboom of Altoona; three sons: Duane (Kate) Taylor of Maynard, Michael (Lori) Taylor of North Liberty and Mark (Erica) Taylor of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five brothers: Kenneth Taylor of Independence, Ronald (Sherrie) Taylor of Aurora, Robert (Mary) Taylor of Hazleton, Melvin Taylor of Evansdale and Merlin Taylor of Evansdale; and several nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Edward Taylor.