Jan. 13, 1957 – April 29, 2023
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Donald Richard “Duke” Luther II of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, April 29, after a short illness, with his wife Cindy by his side.
Duke was born on Jan. 13, 1957, in Oelwein, to Donny and Gerry (Lilly) Luther, the third of four children. He graduated from Oelwein High School in 1975 and spent many years working as a semi-truck driver. He married Cindy Probert on May 6, 1983, and together they raised two daughters.
Duke loved spending time with all of his grandchildren, and after his retirement in 2019 he spent three years providing daycare for the two youngest.
Duke always looked forward to his visits back home to Oelwein to see his close friends and family and was a die-hard Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He also enjoyed cheering on the Minnesota Twins and looked forward to March Madness every year. He liked to play darts, sit around the campfire, and was an avid news-watcher.
Duke is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughters, Libbi (Ricky), and Jessi (Charlie); grandchildren Richie (9), Connor (5), Palmer (3), Leo (3), and bonus granddaughter Arianna (17); brother, Dave; niece Angella; nephew, Justin; many sisters and brothers-in-law and special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rich; sister, Debra; one infant grandchild (LC) and several great friends and close cousins, aunts and uncles. Memorial services will be held at a later date.