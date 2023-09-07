Sept. 1, 1940 — Sept. 5, 2023
OELWEIN — Donna Kinsel, 83, of Oelwein passed away Tuesday Sept. 5, 2023, at Oelwein Healthcare Center in Oelwein. Private graveside services will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Hazleton. Memorials may be made in Donna’s honor to Oelwein Healthcare Center. The Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family, www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Donna Jean Kinsel was born in Oelwein on Sept. 1, 1940, to parents Clarence and Grace (Olds) Baldwin. She graduated from Oelwein High School with the class of 1958. On June 29, 1958, she was united in marriage with Robert Duane Kinsel in Oelwein. Donna was employed as a physical therapy aide with Mercy Hospital in Oelwein, retiring in 2000.
Left to celebrate Donna’s life are her several nieces and nephews; and her child of the heart, Darrin Vance of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bob; her sisters: Betty Wheeler and Ruby Lahner; and two nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Oelwein Healthcare Center for their loving care and patience given to Donna.