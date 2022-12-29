Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wilder Memorial Museum

Ah, relief! It’s warming up! We’ve survived really bitter cold driven by the north and northwest winds.

I don’t think that any of us would have enjoyed using a foot warmer or running a warming pan between bedsheets during the recently severe cold, which was done many years ago. When the electricity goes out we hope and obsess about how long before it comes back on and many people, animals, and businesses have had to endure a lot with the severe weather.

