Ah, relief! It’s warming up! We’ve survived really bitter cold driven by the north and northwest winds.
I don’t think that any of us would have enjoyed using a foot warmer or running a warming pan between bedsheets during the recently severe cold, which was done many years ago. When the electricity goes out we hope and obsess about how long before it comes back on and many people, animals, and businesses have had to endure a lot with the severe weather.
Now, to thaw out the ice and melt some of the snow. We know there will be more, but the change is sure welcome! This is Iowa winter weather.
I’m sure you have noticed the daylight increasing by seconds, also, which is more than welcomed by everyone and everything. It puts emphasis on forward thinking, planning, hoping, and preparing for projects for 2023.
An important upcoming project for the museum this year is to install eaves troughs around the building to direct rainwater away from the museum. This is one of the concerns that we have for the integrity of the museum and protecting the artifacts that tell our stories.
Your generous, financial gifts and support make a big difference to the museum, which is a 501-C3 non –profit entity. Your money is used to protect and enhance all that has been entrusted to us.
If you specify that your gift is to be applied to the cost of an item or project, such as the eaves troughs, it will be used for that. Thank you for contributing to our ongoing work, which is not frivolous by any means. You/we, represent Strawberry Point – our past, our present and our future.
The public is invited to the Wilder Memorial Museum’s annual meeting, which will be at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the museum.