Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The recent LifeServe blood drive in Oelwein on Nov. 10, netted 30 pints.

“Your contribution to the community blood supply makes a difference!” said Kathie Gayther, territory representative for LifeServe Blood Center, speaking of the Oelwein area donors. “Thank you for all you do!”

Tags

Trending Food Videos