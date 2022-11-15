The recent LifeServe blood drive in Oelwein on Nov. 10, netted 30 pints.
“Your contribution to the community blood supply makes a difference!” said Kathie Gayther, territory representative for LifeServe Blood Center, speaking of the Oelwein area donors. “Thank you for all you do!”
There were 26 eligible donors of the 31 that registered for the Nov. 10 drive. The 30 units that were collected saved 90 lives, Gayther said.
There were several donors that reached milestones last Thursday. Milestone donors included:
6 Gallons – Delois Martin
9 Gallons – Sondra Cabell
10 Gallons – George Jamison
“These six individuals have together saved/sustained the lives of 792 people. What an amazing gift,” Gayther said.
The next LifeServe community blood drive in Oelwein will be Thursday, Dec. 8, 12:30-5 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library meeting room, 201 E. Charles St. Appointments are required and can be made online at: www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.