Aug. 13, 2023
FARMERSBURG — Dorothy Ann Jennings, 83 of Farmersburg passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at St. John Lutheran Church in Farmersburg with Jeremy Wolfe, vicar. Visitation will be from 9 – 11 a.m. before services at the church on Saturday.
Interment will follow at Clayton Center Cemetery in Clayton.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona is assisting the family with arrangements.