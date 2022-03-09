Sept. 21, 1930 — March 6, 2022
FAIRBANK — Dorothy Lavonne Steggall, 91 of Fairbank passed away at her home on Sunday, March 6, 2022. She was born Sept. 21, 1930 in Fredericksburg the daughter of Bill and Hazel (Dawson) Lienau. Dorothy attended and graduated from Fredericksburg High School and then enrolled in a business school In Omaha. After completing business school she was hired at Rath Packing as a bookkeeper. On Sept. 23, 1951 she married Donald Steggall. Together Don and Dorothy started the business of Don’s Autos in Fairbank which later became Don’s Truck Sales. This was their legacy and many people worked for them over the years. Dorothy will always be remembered for her time spent at the “back desk” on her wooden swivel chair at Don’s where she claimed to still have the very first penny she ever earned. When visiting her at work, she was either counting money, typing correspondence, or refilling the pop machine. Nothing and nobody could outsmart Dorothy. She usually had the final word.
Grandkids remember when visiting Grandma Dorothy that she had a “sweet tooth” and cookies and chocolate were always on hand. At every family or community gathering, there was dessert!
Dorothy was also known as a pretty good card player and the game 500 was her favorite where bidding was key. She cherished the Tues evening ladies card club that was still going up until a few years ago. Dorothy’s favorite saying was “Let’s wait and see what the weather is doing”. Dorothy is survived by her three children; Debra (Dean) Brase of Cedar Falls, Diane (Gene) Carpenter of Plainfield and Darrel (Therese) Steggall of Fairbank. seven grandchildren: Dustin (Heather) Brase of Ames, Danielle (John) Meyer of Redmond, WA, Dawn (Sterling) Silver Jr. of Marion, Jeremy (Bethany) Carpenter of Plainfield, Shantelle (Scott) Bohner of Decorah, Kristen (Josh) Dvorak of Fairbank and Karen (Nathan) Schnettgoecke of Carrolton, IL Dorothy is also survived by 23 great-grandchildren and soon to be born in June a great-great-granddaughter.
Preceding Dorothy in death; her parents, her husband, Donald, a grandson, Nicholas Steggall and a great-granddaughter, Giselle Meyer.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 11 at Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank and for one hour before services, Saturday at the church.
Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank.
Interment: Fairbank Cemetery
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
