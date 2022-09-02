ELGIN — Dorothy Marie (Torkelson) Fauser, originally of Elgin passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Stoney Brook Village in West Union.
Dorothy Marie Torkelson, the daughter of Oliver and Reva (Swenson) Torkelson was born January 26, 1929, on her Grandma and Grandpa Swenson’s farm. She graduated from Elgin High School, where she was a cheerleader, in 1943. After high school she graduated from the Iowa School of Beauty in Des Moines. Dorothy then worked in a Beauty Shop in Oelwein, where she met a handsome guy named Don Fauser. (Don always told their children that Dorothy chased him and he tripped, but they all knew that the truth, he spotted Dorothy and it was love at first sight!) Dorothy later had a Beauty Shop in Postville, until her marriage.
Dorothy was united in marriage with Don Leroy Fauser on July 24, 1949, at West Clermont Lutheran Church, Clermont. Don and Dorothy lived in Elgin, where eight children were born to their union. They shared an amazing 64 years together until Don’s death in 2013.
Dorothy was a member of the Elgin Lutheran Church and was active in their Ladies Aide and Sunday School. She was also a member of the Tertia Cub and Questers. Don and Dorothy had a large group of close friends, with whom they enjoyed a Card Club and many trips to Canada for fishing. They also traveled to other exciting destinations, including California, Sun Valley, Hawaii, Mexico and Australia.
Dorothy’s family was the center of her life. She loved sewing Halloween and Homecoming costumes for the kids, planning amazing birthday parties and attending all their sports, concerts & events. She also acted in and did hair and makeup for many of the Homecoming Productions. As the family grew, she was a fabulous, caring grandma, sharing special times with each grandchild. She was an awesome cook and made the best potato salad ever!
Pfeffer Parties were a special part of Don and Dorothy’s lives, bringing the whole family together for fun (and serious competition!). Dorothy continued to enjoy playing cards with her friends at Stoney Brook, and everyone at Stoney Brook became a second family to her.
Dorothy also enjoyed her Norwegian heritage. Every Christmas, with her sisters and mother, she made special Norwegian delicacies, including pastries, lefse, lutefisk and klubb. The family also sang the ‘Norwegian Alphabet Song’ at all celebrations! Dorothy could still sing this in the last days of her life.
Dorothy is survived by five children, Paul (Kendra) Fauser of Elgin, Becky (Bob Strong) Mathews of Coralville, Jill (Dave) Strong of Cedar Falls, Lisa Wedo of Marion and Lori (Rod) Marlatt of Elgin; 13 grandchildren, Robin, Vanessa (Chris), Kirk (Angie), Samantha (Lorenzo), Cody (Reilly), JoDee, Jessica (Danny), Jennifer, Jason (Jen), Joshua (Wendy), Joe (Lacey), Michael (Jena) and Mallory (Tim); 17 great-grandchildren. Spenser, Andrew, Kenlin, Cole, Charlie, Asami, Samantha, Layla, Max, Ozz, Zach (Bethany), Ethan, Ryan, Madison, Maleah, Jaime and Eva; three great-great grandchildren, Gracie, Carson and Mason; two sisters, Delores Everett and Janice Johanson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Don, three children, Mark, Kirk and their little angel, her parents, Oliver and Reva, a brother, Wayne Torkelson and a sister, Norma Bloomer.
A visitation will be held from 12–2 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Elgin.
A private funeral will be held. Inurnment with be in the Elgin Cemetery, Elgin. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elgin is assisting the family with arrangements.