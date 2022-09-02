Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ELGIN — Dorothy Marie (Torkelson) Fauser, originally of Elgin passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Stoney Brook Village in West Union.

Dorothy Marie Torkelson, the daughter of Oliver and Reva (Swenson) Torkelson was born January 26, 1929, on her Grandma and Grandpa Swenson’s farm. She graduated from Elgin High School, where she was a cheerleader, in 1943. After high school she graduated from the Iowa School of Beauty in Des Moines. Dorothy then worked in a Beauty Shop in Oelwein, where she met a handsome guy named Don Fauser. (Don always told their children that Dorothy chased him and he tripped, but they all knew that the truth, he spotted Dorothy and it was love at first sight!) Dorothy later had a Beauty Shop in Postville, until her marriage.

