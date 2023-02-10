Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Iowa Department of Transportation Contract and Specifications Bureau has released the breakdown of final cost estimate and funding for the Fairbank Iowa 281 Main Street project.

The DOT documents refer to Decorah-based Wicks Construction as the “awarded vendor” and indicate that the project will run “in Fairbank, from County Road V62 to east of Fourth Street South” for both the sidewalk/trail and concrete pavement replacement.

