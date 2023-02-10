The Iowa Department of Transportation Contract and Specifications Bureau has released the breakdown of final cost estimate and funding for the Fairbank Iowa 281 Main Street project.
The DOT documents refer to Decorah-based Wicks Construction as the “awarded vendor” and indicate that the project will run “in Fairbank, from County Road V62 to east of Fourth Street South” for both the sidewalk/trail and concrete pavement replacement.
The total cost to the city of Fairbank is $2.06 million, in the bidder’s final cost estimate, which the DOT provided to a request. This includes the new accessible “sidewalk/trail” compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and Portland Cement Concrete Pavement Replacement.
That’s out of a $3.9 million total project cost.
“With the sidewalk estimate the total bid price (of) $3.9 million plus (is) very close to the total combined estimate,” Fehr Graham Engineering senior project manager Jon Biederman told the Daily Register.
These figures are taken before the 5% contingency for overage, according to the breakdown of final cost estimate from the DOT.
With contingency, the total funds the city will be needing to budget for its share of the combined pavement replacement and sidewalk/trail project will be over $2.16 million.
The city of Fairbank pavement portion is estimated above $1.933 million before the 5% contingency, $2.030 million afterward.
This is just above the engineer’s estimate for the city portion, which was $2.022 million, the Fairbank City Council learned at the Nov. 14 meeting to help determine funding.
At the Jan. 23 meeting, Biederman discussed that IDOT is covering “observation” of all the paving.
“The shared construction cost is not changed,” Biederman told the Daily Register. DOT will still be covering the center traveled portion of the roadway, he indicated.
The ADA sidewalk project portion of the bid shows the city of Fairbank responsible for over $126,591 before the contingency, totaling just over $132,900. Wicks’ sidewalk estimate with contingency totaled a hair over $867,000, with the state funding the balance, just over $734,000.
As discussed at the Jan. 23 Fairbank City Council meeting, work could begin in March if weather allows.