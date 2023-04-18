A portion of S. Frederick Avenue was shut down Tuesday afternoon following a three-car accident involving an Earl public transit bus.
The collision occurred around 3 p.m. when, according to eyewitness Levi Lohman, the bus was struck from behind.
“I was walking when I heard what almost sounded like roadwork,” Lohman explained at the scene, “but when I turned back to look, I saw a car slamming into the bus’s rear end and smoke coming from behind the car. Then, I walked up and saw (a) van (was also involved) and, for a while, a few cars were trying to circle around it. Then, a guy came out of the bus. . . the driver of bus was on his phone, and then some police and (emergency) personnel came over, (including) an ambulance, (and) a firetruck.”
As emergency responders worked to clear the street at the location of the crash, which occurred near Leo’s Italian Restaurant near the corner of 1st St. SE/SW and S. Frederick, the Earl transport bus could be seen sitting near the stop sign having sustained what appeared to be minimal damage. Behind it was a silver Chevrolet four-door car while, making up the rear of the crash, was a red SUV being towed from the scene by Midwest Collision. Damage to both the front and rear of the Chevrolet appeared to be significant.
At the scene, the driver of the Chevrolet declined to comment on the accident when asked by The Daily Register.
Though all three vehicles looked to have been damaged as a result, personal injury appeared to have been avoided, Lohman noted.
“Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like anyone was hurt,” he added. “The drivers… were able to get out on their own accord.”