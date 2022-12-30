Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Downtown Oelwein business owners making resolutions to improve their business or property in 2023, may be eligible for help from the city to make their plans come true. Oelwein’s Downtown Improvement Program 2023 uses Tax Increment Financing (TIF) dollars to provide forgivable loans for improvements and business development in the downtown district.

Projects that could be eligible for funding include building renovations, reconstruction, updating, maintenance (such as roof or window repair/replacement or HVAC updates), façade improvements, and upper story housing.

Tags

Trending Food Videos