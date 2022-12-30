Downtown Oelwein business owners making resolutions to improve their business or property in 2023, may be eligible for help from the city to make their plans come true. Oelwein’s Downtown Improvement Program 2023 uses Tax Increment Financing (TIF) dollars to provide forgivable loans for improvements and business development in the downtown district.
Projects that could be eligible for funding include building renovations, reconstruction, updating, maintenance (such as roof or window repair/replacement or HVAC updates), façade improvements, and upper story housing.
To see if your business falls within the downtown TIF district, a map of the area is available upon request from Oelwein City Hall.
Approved applicants will receive a forgivable loan that is forgiven on an annual basis over a five-year period. There is $25,000 available for projects that do not include upper level housing, and $50,000 for projects that include upper story housing.
Requirements include the applicant showing how the funds will be used and providing a detailed timeline for the project. Requests can range from $5,000 to the full $25,000 or $50,000 amounts.
The Oelwein Chamber and Area Development (OCAD) Housing Committee is the review board for applicants of the Oelwein Downtown Improvement Program 2023. The Committee will provide recommendations to the City Council, with the Council making the final decisions for awarding funds.
Applicants that are approved will receive one payment at the start of the project. They will have six months to start the project and then one year from the start to complete the improvements. The loan is forgiven on a 20-percent forgiveness each year for five years after the first year of completion. Loan security will be in the form of a lien on the property for the five-year duration.
Applications are available on the city of Oelwein website, beginning in January and are due by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, to City Hall. Applications can be hand delivered or emailed to dmulfinger@cityofoelwein.org.
The Council created this program to show how improvements can bring new life to old buildings. Improvement projects should make each building unique and have an impact in the downtown or a “wow” factor. Projects that incorporate art and design are encouraged, and applicants that include professional plans and designs can garner additional points toward approval.