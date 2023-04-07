Oelwein City Council will consider awarding three downtown businesses with forgivable loans when they meet in regular session at six o’clock today.
The city has a forgivable loan program for downtown property owners to make improvements. Owners fill out applications stating what they wish to do and the benefits to the business sector and community from the proposed project. Funding for this loan program comes from tax increment financing (TIF) money. The city allocates $75,000 annual from the TIF district explicitly for this purpose.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said this year the city received 14 applications, an indication of progress for the community. The Oelwein Housing Committee evaluates and rates the applications.
The three projects to be consider tonight are 101 S. Frederick Ave., Hacienda del Rio, $40,000 for a new roof and finish the upper story housing units; 25 S. Frederick Ave., Reimagined (formerly Decades), $25,000 for improvements throughout the building with opening a new business and finishing the upper story housing; and 7 S. Frederick Ave., Sydney’s Bridal, $10,000 for improvements to the store front and façade.
The Council had tabled action on Summer’s Enterprise, Inc., at the last proceedings until all paperwork regarding timelines on the 2021 water main improvements could be accurately determined. Tonight those issues should be decided along with any set-off penalty for the length of time the project took to complete.
New projects are in the works for this year and bids have been let for the NE Sanitary Sewer Improvements project. The project will address many sewer challenges in the northeast section of town near the aquatic center. Council is expected to set the bid opening for Tuesday, May 2. The project will be paid for through COVID funds, a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and cash on hand. FOX Strand is the engineering firm in charge of this project.
The aquatic center needs a pool filter replacement, and the Council is expected to approve the work from Carrico Aquatic Resources, Inc. of Oelwein.
Also, Mulfinger said the city is ready to sell more properties from its Neighborhood Stabilization Program and Council will consider setting a public hearing for the sale of five properties at its April 24 meeting.