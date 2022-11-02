Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

John Schuchmann Sr. and Joyce Schuchmann

June 13, 1930 – Oct. 26, 2022

Dr. John Daniel Schuchmann, Sr. was born June 13, 1930, in Oelwein. He was the son of Edwin and Alberta Schuchmann, and had one older brother, Dale Schuchmann, all of whom preceded him in death. Joyce Ann Moburg was born on June 8, 1932 in Gowrie. She was the daughter of Carl and Edna Moburg, and had two older sisters, Lois and Janet, all of whom preceded her in death. After 63 years of marriage, John passed peacefully on October 26, 2022 surrounded by his family, and Joyce followed him four days later on October 30, 2022 surrounded by her children. Surviving family members include their four children: Ann Puyk of London, England; Susan Schultze (David) of Naples, Florida; John Schuchmann, Jr. (Sherri) of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Mona Bentz of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, as well as five grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.

