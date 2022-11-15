Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Dr. Kertz named UNI executive director of nursing, CANA

Nancy Kertz

 UNI

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa is working to plan, develop and implement a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program to support the health care needs of Iowa communities thanks to the approval of the Iowa Board of Regents on November 10. To reach that goal as quickly as possible, UNI has selected Dr. Nancy Kertz to serve as the university’s executive director of nursing and chief academic nurse administrator (CANA).

Owning 17 years of experience in higher education leadership and nursing program development, Dr. Kertz will lead UNI’s efforts to launch its first stand-alone nursing program. Dr. Kertz will play a strategic role in developing a cutting-edge curriculum, in addition to obtaining state and national accreditation. Dr. Kertz will also figure prominently in developing strategic community partnerships with clinical experience providers and future employers of program graduates.

