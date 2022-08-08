Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, along the Quasqueton Diagonal near Nelson Avenue. Renee Recker of Independence was driving south on the Diagonal Blvd when she lost control of her 2016 Chevrolet Suburban. The vehicle went into the east ditch, striking a driveway embankment and going airborne before coming to rest in the ditch. Recker was transported to a Waterloo hospital with serious injuries. Quasqueton Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service assisted deputies at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.
Driver injured in crash near Quasqueton
