Driver injured in rollover Tuesday near West Union

Fayette County Deputies and West Union firefighters were at the scene of a rollover Tuesday on Filmore Road.

 Courtesy of FCSO

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, on Filmore Road (Highway 56) west of West Union. According to the report, Sean-Patrick Delaughter, 21, of Miami, Florida, was driving a 2006 Jeep Commander east on Filmore Road when he attempted to pass a vehicle, lost control, and went into the south ditch. The vehicle rolled be-fore coming to rest in a pasture. Delaughter was taken by ambulance to Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union for treatment of injuries. His vehicle was a total loss. He was cited for failure to maintain control. Assisting at the scene were the Iowa DOT, West Union Fire Department and Gundersen Ambulance.

