The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, on Filmore Road (Highway 56) west of West Union. According to the report, Sean-Patrick Delaughter, 21, of Miami, Florida, was driving a 2006 Jeep Commander east on Filmore Road when he attempted to pass a vehicle, lost control, and went into the south ditch. The vehicle rolled be-fore coming to rest in a pasture. Delaughter was taken by ambulance to Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union for treatment of injuries. His vehicle was a total loss. He was cited for failure to maintain control. Assisting at the scene were the Iowa DOT, West Union Fire Department and Gundersen Ambulance.
Driver injured in rollover Tuesday near West Union
Deb Kunkle
