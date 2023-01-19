Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The National Weather Service was pretty accurate in its latest winter storm forecast for northeast Iowa. As of mid-morning Thursday, about 4-8 inches of new snow was reported over much of the area, with lighter amounts in southwest Wisconsin.

Thursday morning’s commute in Fayette and Buchanan counties improved for those drivers who waited until after daylight to venture out. Earlier commuters were met with mostly snow-covered roadways throughout the area, although state and county plows and sanders were doing their best. Drivers reported heavy snow on W Avenue north of Highway 3 to Highway 18. A county plow was seen disabled near the intersection with Highway 93, east of Sumner, which may have contributed to a delay in clearing that north-south stretch of W Avenue. By Thursday afternoon, the map on the NWS website showed all of Fayette and Buchanan county main roads as “seasonal roadway conditions” with “isolated frozen precipitation.”

