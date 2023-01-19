The National Weather Service was pretty accurate in its latest winter storm forecast for northeast Iowa. As of mid-morning Thursday, about 4-8 inches of new snow was reported over much of the area, with lighter amounts in southwest Wisconsin.
Thursday morning’s commute in Fayette and Buchanan counties improved for those drivers who waited until after daylight to venture out. Earlier commuters were met with mostly snow-covered roadways throughout the area, although state and county plows and sanders were doing their best. Drivers reported heavy snow on W Avenue north of Highway 3 to Highway 18. A county plow was seen disabled near the intersection with Highway 93, east of Sumner, which may have contributed to a delay in clearing that north-south stretch of W Avenue. By Thursday afternoon, the map on the NWS website showed all of Fayette and Buchanan county main roads as “seasonal roadway conditions” with “isolated frozen precipitation.”
Snowfall began shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday and soon picked up the pace. Heaviest snows fell from late evening into the overnight at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour commonly reported.
Area schools began Thursday morning with two-hour delay announcements, but by about 7:30 a.m. all were closed for the day, from North Fayette Valley to Sumner-Fredericksburg, Wapsie Valley, Oelwein, Starmont, and Independence.
Light snow persisted during the day Thursday before moving northeast by later in the afternoon. With temperatures hovering around the 30° mark, road conditions improved throughout the day. However, on secondary and gravel roads, slippery and slushy road conditions prevailed. Northwest winds of 12-18 mph and gusting to 25 mph across exposed road areas created icy patches requiring drivers to maintain safe winter driving skills.
The heaviest snowfalls in the area were reported around Decorah, 8 inches, New Hampton, 6.5 inches, Ionia, 5.8 inches, Elkader and near Fayette, 5 inches. Average snowfall in Fayette County was 4 to 5 inches, with similar amounts in Buchanan County.
Additional snow was possible Thursday evening, then the forecast will turn colder through the weekend and into next week.