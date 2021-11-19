I feel like I’m in a fog as I write this.
I can see the letters lining up on my computer screen, but it’s like I’m watching through a tunnel, becoming detached from reality.
Yesterday afternoon, I made my trip to the Fayette County Courthouse to pick up court records for the week. I stopped in to the Recorder’s Office across from the Clerk of Court afterward to look at birth and death records.
I’ve been keeping track of baby names as the end of the year is coming up. I want to know what the most popular will be here in 2021. I’ll let you know later.
I also check the death records, tracking those related to COVID-19. The state says our county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since the virus came to Iowa last year.
That’s like clearing out the city of Randalia. The US Census says its population is 50.
Our first COVID-19 death was of a 65-year-old woman in Sumner in August. Two of the most recent deaths were Oelwein people.
A 56-year-old woman from here died late last month. COVID-19 was listed as an underlying cause.
A few days before her, a 79-year-old Oelwein man died at home. COVID-19 was a contributing factor.
The weekly stats I check from the state about the virus showed me this week that in terms of new cases we’re at roughly where we were in October 2020, before things got really bad. Last November and December we lost nearly 20 people to the virus.
Of course today we have the vaccines, but our county is running behind the state averages there.
Fast forward to this morning, I plowed through the editor email account, deleting, deleting, deleting noise and junk before finding Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers’ weekly County Board of Supervisors agenda.
At the supervisors meeting this Monday, just like last Monday, they have slated time to meet in possible closed session with an attorney regarding what they say is a threatened lawsuit by Dr. Anthony Leo, the nearly 30-year member of the county’s Board of Health that Jeanine Tellin and Marty Stanbrough booted from the group.
Leo has not filed any kind of lawsuit, although he’s accused the supervisors of possibly defaming him.
Leo has asked for a more fair airing of the situation that stems from Tellin’s crusade against him because Fayette County Fair Board members got angry over his insistence in precautions to prevent the virus from spreading among 2020 fairgoers and then on to the county’s older vulnerable population.
In 2021, Leo made not a peep about the fair. Of course, vaccines were available by then.
Keep in mind, the supervisors’ lawyer does not work for free and this keeps going on and on.
Come next week at this time, I probably will be able to write the same kind of essay about the same disconnects, but with fewer people available to read it.
It would be nice to be wrong.
Reach Managing Editor Chris Baldus at editor@oelweindailyregister.com