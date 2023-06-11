Continuing efforts to stem the flow of illegal drugs in the city, Oelwein Police Officers executed a search warrant Friday, June 9, in the northwest quadrant. At approximately 3:15 p.m. officers searched a house in the 100 block of Seventh Avenue NW, a location that has previously been the focus of raids.
During the search, illegal controlled substances were found and seized. An occupant at the residence, Jeffery Eugene Euans, 63, was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail. Euans has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, ongoing criminal conduct, both Class B felonies, drug tax stamp violation and possession of marijuana third or subsequent offense, both Class D felonies, unlawful possession of a prescription medication, serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor.
Another person who was not at home during the search warrant execution is also being charged. Nancy Sheree Latham, 43, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, ongoing criminal conduct, both Class B felonies, drug tax stamp violation, a Class D felony, possession of marijuana second or subsequent offense, unlawful possession
of a prescription medication, both serious misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor.
A question was presented to law enforcement on charging an absent individual (Latham) with possession. Oelwein Police Capt. Ron Voshell responded that while he cannot give details of the ongoing investigation, it is known that items seized in the search belonged to Latham.
Capt. Voshell further stated additional charges in this case are pending as it remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol and the Independence Police K-9 Unit assisted in executing Friday’s search warrant.