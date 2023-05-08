Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a drug-related search warrant at 5:45 p.m. Monday, May 1, at a residence in the 300 block of Monroe Street in Lamont. During the search, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were located. Subsequently, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Lonnie James Beck, 39, of Lamont, who was charged with possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine (Class B felony), possession of controlled substance – fentanyl (Class C felony), possession of controlled substance — marijuana (Class D felony), failure to affix drug tax stamp (Class D felony), keeping vehicle or premises for controlled substance use (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Sheriff’s Deputies also arrested Harold Joseph Beck, 53, of Elkport. Harold Beck was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Delaware County for failure to appear and transferred to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. The Iowa State Patrol assisted the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office in this search.
Drug-related search held in Lamont
Deb Kunkle
