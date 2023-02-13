Feb. 1 marked 2023’s Volunteer Firefighter Day at the state Capitol in Des Moines, which provided an opportunity for firefighters from around the state to gather and interact with lawmakers and members of the public.
The event also afforded the chance for firefighters, under the auspices of the Iowa Firefighters Association (IFA), to share their legislative priorities with policymakers, initiatives which would address a range of issues, from providing greater recognition to those who serve to assisting Iowans in being better prepared in the case of a house fire.
“Thank you to all that attended and look forward to legislative updates in the coming weeks as our bills progress through the system,” the Iowa Firefighters Association noted in a Facebook post. “Our top bills are the Length of Service Award Program for first responders, the Tire Bill, which would allow firefighters to purchase one set of tires per year for their personal vehicle at the state bid pricing, and the smoke detector project, which, if passed, the state would allocate $100,000.00 to the Fire Marshal’s office to purchase and distribute smoke detectors to those in need.”
In addition to its political discussions, the event was also highlighted by a chili cook-off, hosted by the IFA. The competition, which included entries from departments in Waucoma, Radcliffe, Iowa Falls, Holland, Sigourney and Dunkerton/Jesup, was held in the first floor Capitol Rotunda and allowed those in attendance, including many lawmakers, to taste each of the chili dishes and vote for the one they felt was superior.
After all the votes were tallied, the chili prepared by Lonnie Newhall and his wife Colette, representing Dunkerton/Jesup Fire, was named the 2023 champion.
“Congratulations to the Dunkerton Fire Department for winning the 2023 Chili Cook Off at the Capitol,” a social media post from the Iowa House Republicans said. “Our members enjoyed the day talking with the Iowa Firefighters Association and trying everyone’s chili recipes.”