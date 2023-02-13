Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Feb. 1 marked 2023’s Volunteer Firefighter Day at the state Capitol in Des Moines, which provided an opportunity for firefighters from around the state to gather and interact with lawmakers and members of the public.

The event also afforded the chance for firefighters, under the auspices of the Iowa Firefighters Association (IFA), to share their legislative priorities with policymakers, initiatives which would address a range of issues, from providing greater recognition to those who serve to assisting Iowans in being better prepared in the case of a house fire.

Trending Food Videos