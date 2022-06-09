A Dunkerton man accused of stealing a gun and a dog among other items from a Waucoma home last spring has reached a plea agreement with prosecution.
Clayton Hardt Fettkether, 24, pleaded guilty in Fayette County District Court to reduced charges of aggravated misdemeanors of third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary.
This week he received a deferred judgment and was placed on supervised probation for two years. An $855 civil penalty on each count was suspended.
A no-contact order is in place for five years to protect his victim.
He was originally charged with Class D felonies of third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, as well as second-degree arson (Class C felony) and third-degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor).
A Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a burglary the night of May 28, 2021, according to a news release from the sheriff. The deputy arrived to find a door to the residence was kicked in, property was destroyed and items were stolen — including a firearm and the owner’s dog.
A Facebook post later led to the recovery of the dog which was located two days later an hour away, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Fettkether was arrested on June 10 after a weeklong investigation. Fayette County was assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
According to court documents, Fettkether admitted during an interview with authorities to breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, taking things and destroying property. He said he ignited a gas grill, turning it to maximum heat, leaned it against the house and left. Siding was burned and warped.
The woman reported that destroyed property includes the siding, two motorcycles, bathroom fixtures, basement pipes and a water heater.
Most of the stolen items were recovered — including the shotgun.