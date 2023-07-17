Country music chart-topper Dustin Lynch will highlight the 2023 Fayette County Fair grandstand entertainment on Saturday night, July 22, with special guests Maddie and Tae. Cory Farley will open the set.
Top-40 hits for Dustin Lynch, according to Billboard, are “Thinking ‘Bout You,” which peaked at no. 30 in late 2021, “Small Town Boy,” which hit no. 36 in 2017, and “Cowboys and Angels,” which peaked at no. 40 in 2012.
The 2023 Fayette County Fair grandstand entertainment will get underway today, July 18, with a 7:30 p.m. concert, featuring Shenandoah with Steve Schroeder opening.
Shenandoah had a couple of top-200 hits, according to Billboard, “Extra Mile” in 1991 and “In the Vicinity of the Heart” in 1995.
They have reached greater popularity on the country charts, according to playback.fm, which lists “Two Dozen Roses” and “The Church on Cumberland Road” as top-10 country hits in 1989 and “Next to You, Next to Me” at no. 11 for country in 1990.
Tickets are $20 for the bleachers and $20 for trackside standing. For Shenandoah, active duty military and veterans will be admitted free with ID. Active 4-H and FFA will also be admitted free on Tuesday if wearing a current 4-H/FFA shirt.
Wednesday through Friday will bring races to the Fayette County Speedway at the grandstand.
School bus races, USRA tuner races and USRA hobby stock vehicles start at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets will be $15 for adults for bleacher seats and $10 for children ages 6-10.
“Rage chassis 40” ICMA modified vehicles will race at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets at the gate are $20 for adults in the bleachers and $10 to admit kids ages 6-10.
The demolition derby will be at 7 p.m. Friday, with $10 bleacher seating.
For the races, gates open at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 4 p.m. Friday. Kids 5 and under are admitted free to the races.
Tickets for Dustin Lynch and special guests Maddie and Tae will be $125 for the VIP section, $70 for trackside standing, and $40 for the bleachers. Gates will open about 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 p.m.
According to fair office staff, tickets for all the evening events, both concerts and the races, will be sold at the gate on a first-come basis.
Music tickets are also on sale in person at Unionland Feed & Food Market in West Union and online through MidwestTix.
For details, see www.fayettecoiafair.com, or phone 563-294-0338.